Is Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom postponing its release to July 25? Here’s what we know

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, is slated to release on July 4, 2025. However, recent reports seem to indicate that the movie might be getting postponed once again.

According to sources, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial will now be hitting the big screens on July 25, 2025. The delay in the much-awaited movie is because of certain scenes being re-shot. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Talking about the film, Kingdom is touted to be a spy action entertainer and will be the first installment in a planned duology. The movie is said to have an ensemble cast of actors like Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev, Koushik Mahata, and many more in key roles.

With Anirudh Ravichander crafting the musical tracks and scores, it has Jallikattu fame Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John serving as the cinematographers. Moreover, Naveen Nooli has edited the movie.

Earlier, the music director himself had dropped the first review of the actioner and said, “I watched the film. It’s very nice. Superb.” It is interesting to note that Kingdom was initially planned to release on May 30 this year, but was previously postponed, citing pending work.

Recently, the Arjun Reddy actor made the headlines after his supposed girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna, soft-launched him on Instagram. Sharing a post on social media, the actress dropped pictures of herself inside his home.

Looking at Vijay’s work front, the actor is next set to join hands with Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan for the tentatively titled VD14. The period venture is said to be taking place during the British colonial rule.

The upcoming venture marks the second collaboration between Vijay and the director after the horror-comedy venture Taxiwaala. What makes the collaboration even more special is the fact that Rashmika Mandanna might be playing the female lead.

While the casting hasn’t been confirmed, this would mark the alleged lovers' reunion on the big screens after films like Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Furthermore, Vijay will also be collaborating with director Ravi Kiran Kola for a romantic action drama highlighted to have high-octane action sequences.

