Top Bollywood Openers Of 2025: Housefull 5 takes the 3rd spot with Rs 22 crore net; Chhaava and Sikandar claim first 2 positions

The Bollywood box office in 2025 has been a mixed bag, with some films putting up record-breaking numbers while the others are struggling. Housefull 5 has taken a good start at the Indian box office of Rs 22 crore and it is on course for a pretty looking Rs 85 crore weekend. Let’s dive into the top five Bollywood openers of 2025.

The year started with a bang, with Chhaava leading the charge. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, this historical drama smashed records with a whopping Rs 29.50 crore net on its opening day. Released on February 14, the film’s gripping tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj struck a chord, especially in Maharashtra. It went on to do all time blockbuster level business.

Next up is Sikandar, Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 action drama. Directed by AR Murugadoss, it raked in an estimated Rs 25 crore net on day one. The movie could not live up to its high-set expectations and crumpled after the holiday season, thus sealing a sorry fate.

Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar, has now claimed the third spot. The comic caper has opened to Rs 22 crore net. Early advance bookings suggested it might struggle to cross Rs 20 crore, but strong spot bookings pushed it past that mark with ease. The weekend advance bookings are looking strong and it is now to be seen how the movie sustains over the weekdays.

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, has dropped to the fourth spot. Released on May 1, this crime thriller opened to Rs 19 crore net. The sequel to the 2018 hit benefited from the May Day holiday on the opening day. However, it held well over the course of the next few weeks to emerge a bonafied hit.

Rounding out the top five is Sky Force, with an opening day number of Rs 13.75 crore net.

Top 5 Bollywood Opening Days of 2025 (India Net Collections)

1. Chhaava - Rs 29.50 crore

2. Sikandar - Rs 25 crore

3. Housefull 5 - Rs 22 crore

4. Raid 2 - Rs 19 crore

5. Sky Force - Rs 13.75 crore

The industry is watching closely, as positive word-of-mouth could push Housefull 5 past Rs 200 crore net in India. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Housefull 5's box office.

Housefull 5 plays at a theatre near you, now.

