Sobhita Dhulipala vs Zainab Ravdjee: Here's a look at Akkineni Bahus' bridal outfits

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s youngest son, Akhil Akkineni, married his partner Zainab Ravdjee on June 6. While the internet has been abuzz with the first pictures of the newlyweds, it was undoubtedly the bride’s gorgeous avatar in white that left many captivated.

Moreover, while Zainab looked ethereal in her stunning bridal look, it also reminded us of the elder Akkineni bahu, Sobhita Dhulipala’s glamorous wedding look a few months back.

Here are 5 ways in which their bridal looks differed from one another.

Jewelry styles

Sobhita Dhulipala’s bridal look grabbed attention for her choice of heavy traditional gold jewelry. The Made in Heaven actress complemented her Kanjeevaram look with layered necklaces, bangles, kadas, a bajubandh, sheesh patti, and other accessories. All of it was of traditional design.

On the other hand, Zainab Ravdjee chose to wear stunning diamond jewelry for her wedding. The choice of design for her accessories was more modern and sleek. She wore a choker with a ruby embedded in it, along with two more layered necklaces. Kamar bandh, a pair of bangles, and heavy jhumkas accentuated her look.

Unique choices of sarees

Speaking of Sobhita Dhulipala, the actress paid ode to her traditional roots and wore a gorgeous Kanjeevaram saree in hues of gold and rust. The entire saree had dual tones of the gold color palette, which added a brilliant lustre. She wore a darker gold blouse with her gold jewelry pieces, adding a touch of glamour.

But when it came to Zainab, she ditched all bright colors and instead chose to wear white on her big day. She looked gorgeous in a silk saree with self motifs in silver threads, which added a pristine touch to her bridal avatar. It also complemented her choice of diamond jewelry, adding a modern touch.

Different engagement rings

On a closer zoom onto the bridal looks of the Akkineni bahus, both of them seemingly flaunted two absolutely different styles of engagement rings. First up, Sobhita’s ring featured a round solitaire diamond fitted upon a single broad platinum base.

Zainab’s engagement ring, on the other hand, had a slightly oblong-shaped diamond centrepiece. It was encased in double bands, which also featured smaller diamonds studded all over, giving it a broader appearance.

Mehendi designs

Mehendi is an integral part of weddings, and both the Akkineni daughters-in-law showcased their unique style in it, which reflected their personalities. Sobhita’s mehendi was more minimal and chic. Her designs were only till the wrist of the palm, and had etched traditional floral motifs on the maximum space, with leaves drawn on her fingers.

Zainab Ravjdee, on the other hand, went for a traditional style of her mehendi. She had her hands painted with henna up to halfway up her arms, and it was more intricate and dense. There was hardly any space left in between her designs, giving it a nice, rich look.

Makeup for D-Day

Based on their choice of bridal outfits, both Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee chose completely different makeup styles. The Night Manager actress paired her golden saree look with subtle smoky eyes, a hint of bronze, nicely lined eyes, and a neutral lip tint.

Zainab, on the other hand, had a more subdued, blushed vibe to her look altogether. Matching with her white saree and diamond jewelry, she opted for blushed cheeks, peach lip shade, and defined eyes.

