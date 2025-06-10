BTS' RM and V get discharged from military at Chuncheon, thank fans for waiting during 'difficult times'

BTS ARMY, the wait is finally over! RM and V are officially discharged from the military after a long period of 18 months. A lot of fans attended the early morning post-discharge greeting session of the duo, where they poured their heartfelt emotions into words. They thanked the fans for patiently waiting for them and expressed their happiness at being able to reunite with the fans. V also teased what's next for BTS, making ARMY overjoyed.

RM's message to fans after military discharge

Kim Namjoon (aka RM) and Kim Taehyung (aka V) greeted fans at Chuncheon, looking suave in their military uniforms. According to a video shared by Dispatch, the BTS leader shared, "Hello, I'm Kim Namjoon from the 5th Division of the Korean military. I've been discharged from the military. We've been through the shortest military span, and the times have gotten better; the pay has improved. There have been many troubling and difficult things, but we felt that a lot of people were protecting the country during our time serving."

He further said, "And thanks to those protecting us, we were able to wrap it successfully. Truthfully, I've gotten close with my father and friends, because they had already experienced military life before me. It was a precious time when I could be close to the people who've already completed their military duty. I'm worried about the training soldiers left behind me. I hope they can persevere for some time and come back in good health, so we can see each other again. I want to thank the BTS ARMY for waiting for us. Now that I'm back, I'll be back to the cool BTS' RM, so please look at us warmly. Thank you."

V's message to fans after military discharge

V greeted fans by saying, "Hello from the 6th Division, Kim Taehyung, who received their military discharge order. Firstly, after completing my military service, I'm someone who needs to prepare their mind and body to run towards ARMY once again. I really want to express my gratitude to everyone who has been waiting for my military [discharge]. If you wait just a little more, we'll be back with an amazing performance."

He added, "Just like what Sergeant Kim Namjoon just said, at my base as well, there are many people who take care of me. I don't want you to get hurt, so please train safely and get discharged in good health. Thank you to my military base and seniors. I will work hard as I return to civilian life to be a good and cool person. Thank you."

