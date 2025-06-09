Ektaa Kapoor hits back at Anurag Kashyap, calls him 'Dumb' and 'Classist' over his 'Saas-Bahu' comment

Anurag Kashyap has made it to the headlines yet again, owing to his recent statements. After calling out Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for his remarks about Sacred Games, he seems to have gotten in a spot with Ektaa Kapor. Kashyap's comments about 'saas bahu' shows have irked Kapoor. The daily soap queen took to her Instagram stories to slam the Gangs Of Wasseypur director and called him 'dumb'.

What did Ektaa Kapoor write in her Instagram story against Anurag Kashyap?

Ektaa Kapoor wrote a long message for Anurag Kashyap in her Instagram story. Her note started with, "Ur so dumb… saying this put u on an advantage 'I'm smarter cooler' but naaaaaaaa! Darling how about gracious!!! N self aware?????? An art a lot of artists don't have! 'Saas bahu' n their impact on Indian masses (how women got a voice in mass India) is well documented by a prestigious Chicago research! But artists who talk of an inclusive world are actually more classist."

She further added, "We must do away with this 'U can't sit with us we r better' attitude for democracy n fair play! Love n light to all."

What did Anurag Kashyap say that led to Ektaa Kapoor’s anger?

After Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ comment on Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap slammed him by posting a long message on his thread. The filmmaker who also produced the Saif Ali Khan-led web show took a dig and claimed that Ted should have started with Saas Bahu, and he would have done well.

Kashyap further called the CEO ‘dumb’ and stated that he always knew the tech guys are dumb when it comes to storytelling. He also called Sarandos the ‘definition of dumb’. “Good to discover that. This explains everything now.”

What was Ted Sarandos’ comment on Sacred Games?

On Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Ted Sarandos spoke about Netflix’s slower-than-expected growth in India. He talked about their first Indian original show being Sacred Games, which was a TV show that felt as big as a movie and featured movie stars.

Having said this, the Netflix CEO admitted that he would have taken a different approach if he had to do it all over again. Sandos confessed that he would have done things that were more populist instead of Sacred Games. This was the beginning of Kashyap Vs Sandos.

