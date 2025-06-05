EXCLUSIVE: Babil Khan, Alaya F team up for film based on real-life incident with Sector 36 writer Bodhayan Roychaudhury

Talk about fresh pairings and Bollywood will never disappoint you! It is the season of bringing new jodis on the big screen, and we are all ready for that. Brace yourselves as a new duo is set to leave us spellbound with their talent and acting prowess. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and Alaya F are going to collaborate for a film, and it’s not going to be a romance saga.

Sources close to the film’s development informed us that the untitled project will be directed by Bodhayan Roychaudhury. He is the same person who wrote Sector 36, starring Vikrant Massey. He has also directed Talaakhon Mein Ek. The film’s story is going to be based on a real-life incident and it’s going to be a crime thriller.

Babil Khan was last seen in Logout which was an OTT release. The movie was released on Zee 5, and fans praised the actor’s performance in it. Recently, the Qala star on his Instagram handle revealed that he is taking some time off and has decided to part ways with filmmaker Sai Rajesh. Amid rumors of a rift, Babil and Rajesh are now claiming that “all is well” between them, and that Babil stepped out of the film only because he needed some time away.

For the unversed, Babil’s emotional video calling several Bollywood actors like Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others “rude” recently went viral.

Alaya F, on the other hand, was last seen in Srikanth opposite Rajkummar Rao. The story was based on the real life of Srikanth Bolla.

We bet watching Babil and Alaya together on the silver screen will be nothing less than a visual treat for all the movie lovers.

