‘The end’: BTS’ RM celebrates freedom from military service, shares new set of PICS ahead of discharge day

Mere hours ahead of his return from the military, BTS member RM is all set to say goodbye to the experience. Dropping a new update on his Instagram handle, the singer is celebrating his successful run as a soldier of the ROK. However, he appears to be more than happy to return to his civilian life.

On June 9, RM shared a set of black and white, and colored photos dressed in his soldier uniform. He could be seen taking self-shot pictures at a photobooth. Dated for the same day, he posed adorably, crumpling up his cheek, then with a salute, following up with a relieved expression, seemingly very glad about having completed his time in the military. Lastly, he showed off some of his chic charm, gazing strongly into the camera.

The rapper captioned the photo with “I’m discharging [from the military]. The end.”

BTS members' military discharge dates and reunion

RM and V will be discharged from their mandatory service on June 9. With both achieving high ranks, the latter serving in SDT, their comebacks are expected to bring in lots of attention to the group. According to a report from Soompi, the two will be together at the Chuncheon military base. On the next day, two other members, Jimin and Jungkook, are set to be discharged from the same military unit, having enlisted as buddies. They will greet the world with post-discharge greetings at Yeoncheon.

It is expected that members J-Hope and Jin will be on their way to meet up with the four members, having previously done so for the oldest’s discharge day. However, in a notice shared by their agency BIGHIT MUSIC, the fans have been asked to stay away from the locations of their bases to avoid any security issues and overcrowding.

Lastly, member SUGA is all set to finish his own alternative military service on June 21, getting the fans excited for a full-group reunion within this month.

