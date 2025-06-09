Ex-RIIZE member Seunghan to make solo debut this July, SM Entertainment confirms new music plans

Seunghan, formerly a member of the boy group RIIZE, is preparing to reintroduce himself to the music industry, but this time as a soloist. After stepping away from the spotlight in late 2023, the artist is now set to make a comeback with his own music.

According to a statement released on June 9, SM Entertainment confirmed that Seunghan is in the final stages of preparing for a solo debut slated for July 2025. An agency representative told the media, “Seunghan is currently preparing for a solo debut, aiming for a release in July. Please look forward to it.” This marks the first official update on his career since his exit from RIIZE was confirmed last year.

Advertisement

From rookie stardom to sudden hiatus

Seunghan debuted as part of RIIZE in September 2023, joining SM Entertainment’s highly anticipated new boy group. Within weeks of their debut, the group quickly attracted attention for their polished performances and fresh concept. However, Seunghan’s journey was unexpectedly interrupted just two months later.

In November 2023, Seunghan halted all activities after a wave of private content leaked online. Pre-debut photos and videos showing him in intimate settings, such as lying in bed with an unidentified woman and smoking indoors, circulated widely on social media. Although the material dated back to before his debut and did not involve illegal behavior, it caused a public stir in South Korea.

The backlash was swift. Some fans sympathized with Seunghan and called for forgiveness. However, others criticized him for actions they viewed as unprofessional or incompatible with the polished image of a rising idol. The controversy eventually led to his indefinite hiatus from group activities.

Advertisement

Complicated exit from RIIZE

Amid uncertainty over his future, SM Entertainment initially left the door open for Seunghan’s return to RIIZE. In October 2024, the agency briefly announced his rejoining the group. However, the announcement sparked immediate backlash from fans, some of whom staged protests and demanded his removal. Just two days later, SM reversed its decision and confirmed that Seunghan would officially leave the group.

In an apology letter addressed to fans and his former bandmates, Seunghan expressed deep regret and made it clear he did not wish to cause further harm to the team. Since Seunghan’s departure, RIIZE has continued their activities as a six-member act.

A solo comeback in the works

Though he disappeared from the public eye following the controversy, Seunghan remained with SM Entertainment. The agency had previously stated that it was offering him support in music production, vocal training, and overall development with the aim of preparing him for a solo career.

Advertisement

Now, nearly a year later, those efforts are coming to fruition. Fans who followed his journey from RIIZE have expressed curiosity about how his musical style will evolve outside of a group setting.

ALSO READ: Seunghan announces solo debut after RIIZE exit; SM Entertainment launches social media accounts