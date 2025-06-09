EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhishek Kumar recalls being touched inappropriately: 'Maine mummy ko...'

Abhishek Kumar is one of the prominent names in the Television industry. Starting his journey as a character artist to now playing leads in shows, the actor has come a long way. Recently, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Abhishek disclosed his struggling days in the industry and revealed being touched inappropriately. Abhishek revealed how this incident left him broken completely, and he returned to his hometown after the incident.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Abhishek Kumar recalls coming to Mumbai for the first time and mentioned how 2-3 girls recognised him and clicked pictures with him. He explained how he then realized that he is not going back and will stay in Mumbai.

During this conversation, Abhishek recalled, "Voh 6 months mai mei aaya tha. Toh mere sath ek incident ho gaya that, touchy touchy sa ho gaya tha. Gay tha koi (In that 6 months, I had come. So one incident happened with me. A guy became touchy touchy. He was gay)."

Watch Abhishek Kumar's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

When asked if this happened on the first day itself, Abhishek disclosed, "1.5-2 mahine ke baad. Toh mai darr gaya tha. Kuch aisa hua nahi tha. Usne aisa try kiya ki 'Tuje aisa karna padega, tabhi tu aage badh sakta hai'. Maine ye suna tha filmo mai aisa hota hai, interviews mai. Maine kaha real mai toh nahi hota hoga. (It happened after 1.5-2 months. So I got scared. Nothing happened. He tried and said 'You will have to do it then only you can go ahead' I had heard in interviews that it happens in the industry. I thought it wouldn't happen in real)."

The Bigg Boss 17 fame revealed that this incident occurred 8 years ago in 2017. He remembered, "Mai darr gaya tha maine kaha ye kya ho rha hai. Maine ghar pe nahi bataya tha mai Mumbai mei hu. Maine kaha tha mei Delhi mei training kar rha hu. (I was scared thinking what was happening. I didn't tell them that I was in Mumbai. I had told that I was in Delhi doing the training)."

Abhishek recalled calling his mother to inform her about the incident, after which his mother asked him to come home. He continued, "Maine agle din ki train ki ticket li general ki. Aur mei general mai baitha hu, rota rota vapis ghar jaa rha hu (I took a train ticket next day. I was sitting in general and I went home crying)."

Kumar said that he returned first time as he didn't want to be a part of the industry. He recalled then started doing a job and earning Rs 7000 per month.

At present, Abhishek Kumar is seen in Laughter Chefs.

