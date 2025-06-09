Hwang In Yeop and Squid Game star Lee Yoo Mi to play lovers in A Dream to You, know character details

New romantic comedy K-drama alert! The upcoming series A Dream to You tells the story of two individuals discovering love after devoting their lives to their careers. According to JTBC's June 9 reports, Hwang In Yeop and Lee Yoo Mi are the show's director's first preference as the leads. Both actors have been offered the roles and they are currently engaged in discussions regarding the same.

A Dream to You: Plot summary

The heartwarming storyline of the South Korean rom-com series A Dream to You is set to captivate audiences. It revolves around the lives of a successful film director and a reporter, both in their 30s. They find love after years of pursuing their passions. The series was written by Jung Eun Bi, known for her work in dramas like Beauty Inside and Doom at Your Service.

A Dream to You: Character details

True Beauty's Hwang In Yeop was offered the role of Woo Su Bin in January of this year. The character is a film director who has achieved immense success in his field. His backstory reveals a life controlled by his parents during his teenage years, but he breaks free from the mold in his twenties. By his thirties, Woo Su Bin had become an accomplished film director, having successfully fulfilled his aspirations.

Hwang In Yeop’s agency KN Studio briefly commented regarding his participation in the drama, stating, “It’s a project he’s currently reviewing.”

Recently, Squid Game fame Lee Yoo Mi was offered the role of Lee Jae, a reporter in her thirties who undergoes significant personal growth. As a teenager, Lee Jae is full of idealism and fearlessness, but the harsh realities of her twenties shatter her dreams. As she grows older, she feels like she has finally become a fully-fledged adult, having navigated the challenges of her career and life.

A Dream to You will explore the journey of these two characters as they discover love and growth together. Lee Yoo Mi's agency is yet to share a response regarding the project's offer. The drama's production details are not yet out, but it is reported that the cast will be confirmed soon.

