Tony Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, Sarah Snook Shine in a Night of Big Surprises and Historic Firsts

The 78th Tony Awards lit up Radio City Music Hall with big wins, emotional speeches, and powerful moments on Sunday night. Maybe Happy Ending, a touching love story between two abandoned robots, took home Best Musical, while Purpose, a bold and funny family drama centered on a Civil Rights icon, was named Best Play.

The night also celebrated standout performances, with Nicole Scherzinger winning Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Sunset Blvd., and Sarah Snook earning Best Leading Actress in a Play for her one-woman performance in The Portrait of Dorian Gray.

From record-breaking wins to meaningful speeches addressing representation and resilience, this year’s Tonys reflected both the power of theater and the passion of its community. Here's a look at the full list of winners from Broadway’s biggest night:

Best Musical

Maybe Happy Ending (Winner)

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Play

Purpose (Winner)

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Best Revival of a Musical

Sunset Blvd. (Winner)

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day (Winner)

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. (Winner)

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending (Winner)

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray (Winner)

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary! (Winner)

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (Winner)

Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club (Winner)

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Francis Jue, Yellow Face (Winner)

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Kara Young, Purpose (Winner)

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

Best Book of a Musical

Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park (Winner)

Buena Vista Social Club, Marco Ramirez

Dead Outlaw, Itamar Moses

Death Becomes Her, Marco Pennette

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Maybe Happy Ending, Music: Will Aronson; Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park (Winner)

Dead Outlaw, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Death Becomes Her, Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Winner)

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending (Winner)

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Derek McLane, Just in Time

Best Costume Design of a Play

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray (Winner)

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her (Winner)

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, Boop! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Winner)

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd. (Winner)

Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Winner)

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club (Winner)

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! (Winner)

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending (Winner)

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.

Best Choreography

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club (Winner)

Joshua Bergasse, Smash

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical

Best Orchestrations

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club (Winner)

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.

