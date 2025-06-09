Tony Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, Sarah Snook Shine in a Night of Big Surprises and Historic Firsts
From emotional speeches to standout wins for Maybe Happy Ending, Purpose, and stars like Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Snook. Here’s the full list of 2025 Tony Awards winners.
The 78th Tony Awards lit up Radio City Music Hall with big wins, emotional speeches, and powerful moments on Sunday night. Maybe Happy Ending, a touching love story between two abandoned robots, took home Best Musical, while Purpose, a bold and funny family drama centered on a Civil Rights icon, was named Best Play.
The night also celebrated standout performances, with Nicole Scherzinger winning Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Sunset Blvd., and Sarah Snook earning Best Leading Actress in a Play for her one-woman performance in The Portrait of Dorian Gray.
From record-breaking wins to meaningful speeches addressing representation and resilience, this year’s Tonys reflected both the power of theater and the passion of its community. Here's a look at the full list of winners from Broadway’s biggest night:
Best Musical
- Maybe Happy Ending (Winner)
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Dead Outlaw
- Death Becomes Her
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Play
- Purpose (Winner)
- English
- The Hills of California
- John Proctor is the Villain
- Oh, Mary!
Best Revival of a Musical
- Sunset Blvd. (Winner)
- Floyd Collins
- Gypsy
- Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Best Revival of a Play
- Eureka Day (Winner)
- Romeo + Juliet
- Thornton Wilder’s Our Town
- Yellow Face
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. (Winner)
- Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
- Audra McDonald, Gypsy
- Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
- Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending (Winner)
- Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
- Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
- Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
- James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
- Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray (Winner)
- Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
- Mia Farrow, The Roommate
- LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
- Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Cole Escola, Oh, Mary! (Winner)
- George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
- Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
- Harry Lennix, Purpose
- Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (Winner)
- Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash
- Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
- Danny Burstein, Gypsy
- Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club (Winner)
- Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
- Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
- Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
- Joy Woods, Gypsy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Francis Jue, Yellow Face (Winner)
- Glenn Davis, Purpose
- Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
- Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
- Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Kara Young, Purpose (Winner)
- Tala Ashe, English
- Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
- Marjan Neshat, English
- Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
Best Book of a Musical
- Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park (Winner)
- Buena Vista Social Club, Marco Ramirez
- Dead Outlaw, Itamar Moses
- Death Becomes Her, Marco Pennette
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- Maybe Happy Ending, Music: Will Aronson; Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park (Winner)
- Dead Outlaw, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
- Death Becomes Her, Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
- Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Winner)
- Marsha Ginsberg, English
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending (Winner)
- Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
- Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
- Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
- Derek McLane, Just in Time
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray (Winner)
- Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her (Winner)
- Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
- Gregg Barnes, Boop! The Musical
- Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
- Catherine Zuber, Just in Time
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Winner)
- Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
- Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
- Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd. (Winner)
- Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
- Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
- Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
- Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Winner)
- Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
- Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Nick Powell, The Hills of California
- Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club (Winner)
- Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.
- Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
- Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
- Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins
Best Direction of a Play
- Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! (Winner)
- Knud Adams, English
- Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
- Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
- Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Direction of a Musical
- Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending (Winner)
- Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
- David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.
Best Choreography
- Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club (Winner)
- Joshua Bergasse, Smash
- Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical
Best Orchestrations
- Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club (Winner)
- Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
- Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
- Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
- David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.
