Meet Sandip Brahamin: Dancer who won Romania’s Got Talent has now accused Housefull 5 makers of copying his step in Laal Pari

Housefull 5 has been making headlines since the day its first look was released. Right when the Laal Pari song was released, it landed itself in a controversy after getting a copyright claim. Yo Yo Honey Singh had sold its rights to several music labels, which forced the producer Sajid Nadiadwala to buy the rights from all of them.

After resolving this, the makers, specifically this song, have now fallen prey to yet another fresh controversy. A popular content creator, Sandip Brahamin, has accused the makers of copying his step in the song.

Who is Sandip Brahamin?

Sandip Brahamin is a 22-year-old content creator who has gained popularity on social media due to his dance videos. He is known by his stage name ‘Popping Sandy’. After winning Romania’s Got Talent season 13 in 2023, he gained international recognition and also received a prize money of 10,000 Euros.

Before winning the reality show, he used to dance on the streets and in shopping malls. But now, he trains kids to dance like him. Sandip loved Romania so much because of the warmth of the people there that he decided to settle in that country itself.

What is the Laal Pari controversy?

The content creator often puts his dance videos on his Instagram handle. Right after Housefull 5’s Laal Pari was released, he shared a video that grabbed all the attention.

The dancer claims that the makers have copied his signature dance moves in the song. He pointed out a specific head-shaking hook-step that matches a step he always does in his dance videos.

The influencer even went on to share a comparison video that is coming to notice now and grabbing all eyeballs. He said, “You all have seen my signature moves. My move has been copied in the Housefull 5 song Laal Pari. Many of my friends DMed me on Instagram. Therefore, I rechecked on Instagram and YouTube. They’ve neither mentioned me nor given me credit. I don’t know what is happening.”

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 has a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, and Soundarya Sharma.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it is the fifth instalment of the iconic comedy franchise. The movie is touted to be one of the most expensive films of the comedy genre, built in India. It was released on June 6.

