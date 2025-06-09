Who is Ashish Kanakia? All about Housefull 2 actress Shazahn Padamsee’s husband and his career

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee, best known for her roles in Housefull 2 opposite Akshay Kumar, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Orange, and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashish Kanakia. The duo got married on June 5, 2025, in an intimate yet elegant affair that was attended by close friends and family. Her wedding has become the talk of the town, and fans are eager to learn more about her husband, Ashish. Let’s dive into the details below!

Who is Ashish Kanakia?

Ashish Kanakia, son of Rupal and Rasesh Kanakia, is a Mumbai-based business leader. He began his professional journey in 2011 as a trainee at the Kanakia Group, gradually taking on roles like paralegal and regulatory assistant.

He then moved into sales and marketing leadership in 2015, and in 2022, he became the CEO of MovieMax Cinemas and a director at his family’s real estate firm, as per a report in Starsunfolded.

Ashish Kanakia’s personal life

Ashish Kanakia first met actress Shazahn Padamsee through a longtime childhood friend who played the role of cupid. The duo though instantly fell in love, they opted to take one step at a time. They met for months over dinners and felt that bond of love. Though they had different upbringings, a shared set of values brought them closer.

Ashish and Shazahn planned to make things office back in November last year and got engaged in the presence of their loved ones. The couple then had a traditional Gujarati-style roka ceremony on January 20, 2025. The actress dropped pics from her roka ceremony and looked nothing less than a fairy.

The duo got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony. They then hosted a reception in Mumbai for her industry colleagues and other important personalities.

Ashish Kanakia and Shazahn Padamsee made heads turn at their first public appearance as husband and wife, and we’re just obsessed with their stunning looks. The Housefull 2 actress looked absolutely beautiful in a pastel cream-colored lehenga. Meanwhile, Ashish looked dapper in a black sherwani and layered it with a black long jacket.

