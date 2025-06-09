EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhishek Kumar reveals how he lost a film after Bigg Boss 17: 'Mera cheque amount...'

Abhishek Kumar is one of the rising stars in the entertainment industry. He has been a part of numerous fictional and non-fictional shows. After his stint in Bigg Boss 17, the actor has been riding high on success and is loved by many. Post Bigg Boss, Abhishek was offered a movie and was also reportedly locked for it. While exclusively speaking to us, Abhishek broke his silence for the first time on losing a big project because of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Kumar said, "Maine kisi ko nahi bataya. Main Bigg Boss ke nikalte hi maine ek film sign kar li thi, workshop bhi ho gayi thi, mera cheque amount bhi aa gaya tha, mera script bhi aa gayi thi, mere pass acting teacher bhi aate the muje sikhane. Mai zyada nahi bataunga. Acha production tha, achi cast thi. Sab acha tha. (I haven't told this to anyone. I had signed a film right after Bigg Boss. Workshops happened, my cheque amount also came, my script had come, the acting teacher came to teach me. I won't say much. The production and cast were good. Everything was nice)."

Revealing what went wrong and why he lost the film, he disclosed, "Jaha humara shoot tha vaha ki dates mil nahi rahi toh vaha ki dates aage badh gayi. Aur voh dates meri Khatron ke sath clash ho gayi. Khatron mai chhod nahi sakta tha. (Where the shoot was happening, they weren't getting dates. So those dates were clashing with my Khatron Ke Khiladi dates. I couldn't leave Khatron)."

Watch Abhishek Kumar's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

He even shared how he had requested the makers to move the dates, but they refused. The Bigg Boss 17 fame disclosed he wasn't hurt, but the project made him upset. Abhishek continued, "Yeh ek project tha jiske liye muje bura laga tha. But fir maine aisa socha ki koi agar mere baare mei itna bhi sochta hai ki 'Isse Bollywood cast kar sakte hai' voh bhi mere liye bohot badi baat hai (This is that one project due to which I felt bad. But then I thought that someone is thinking about casting me in a Bollywood film, which is big for me)."

Abhishek emphasized that it was only this project which he had to let go, otherwise, he is very selective about choosing his projects. He mentioned how all his projects have been hit, be it music videos or shows.

Workwise, Abhishek Kumar is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 2. Meanwhile, he is also seen in a new drama titled Tu Haii Aashiiki.

