Malayalam OTT releases to watch this Week (June 9 to 15): Alappuzha Gymkhana, Padakkalam and more

Malayalam cinema is once again here with a new set of releases to fill the entertainment quotient that you need. While last week had us checking out Mohanlal starrer Thudarum, more new releases would be arriving soon.

If you are planning to check out any of them, here are the details to know and where you can watch them.

Malayalam OTT releases this week

1. Padakkalam

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharaf U Dheen, Saaf, Arun Pradeep, Arun Ajikumar, Niranjana Anoop

Director: Manu Swaraj

Genre: Supernatural fantasy comedy

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Padakkalam is the story of 4 nerdy comic book lovers who are confronted by a charming new professor in their college. The seemingly well-natured person hides a sinister mind within himself and is allegedly a user of sorcery, able to swap bodies with people.

With their college life turning upside down, the gang of friends, along with another professor, try to figure out why the supernatural events are happening and how they would deal with them.

2. Alappuzha Gymkhana

Cast: Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi

Director: Khalid Rahman

Genre: Sports

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Alappuzha Gymkhana features the tale of 5 students in Alappuzha who are hit with a reality check after 4 of them fail in class 12. With their probability of joining a college looking bleak, the gang decides to gain admission under the sports quota, choosing boxing for it.

Initially, luck gets the better of them and makes their chances to succeed seem better, but matters take a turn for the worse when they find a harder challenge. How the gang manages to overcome this situation sets up the rest of the story.

3. Karnika

Cast: Priyanka Nair, Viaan Mangalashery, TG Ravi, Kriss Venugopal

Director: Arun Venpala

Genre: Thriller

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX, Simply South

Karnika is a thriller movie focusing on a writer who becomes the victim of a mysterious attack in a village named Payyavoor. As the police investigate the matter, several hidden secrets about the ancestral home where the writer previously lived are brought to light.

What are the mysteries surrounding the house and how is it connected to the writer, sets up the rest of the film.

