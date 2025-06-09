Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor’s filmy romance caught in action by Ishaan Khatter and we’re obsessed

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood, and there is no denying this fact. The celebrity couple never shies away from expressing their love for each other, whether on social media or in the public eye. The lovebirds recently were spending a fun evening with Ishaan Khatter, who just happened to serve us with one of the cutest snaps of his Bhaiya and Bhabhi that is surely serving some major couple goals.

Ishaan Khatter seemed to have become a paparazzi for his elder brother and his wife. The trio was spending some time together, and it looks like he was in the mood to bust Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s cosy moment.

In the first story that The Royals star put up on his Instagram handle, Ishaan shared a selfie of himself posing with the Farzi star and his wife. Both the boys looked handsome in shirts and their stubble, while the star-wife flaunted her effervescent smile.

What grabbed our eyeballs was the following picture, which showed the couple caught in a goofy moment. We can see Mira standing right beside Shahid with one hand covering his face. The Jersey star who sat on a couch was laughing, and we can see that his face was covered by his wife's hand. Just like him, even the diva couldn't hold back her laughter, and this cute picture right there is serving so many couple goals.

They say be with someone who makes you smile like a maniac, and well, it looks like both of them found that person.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor’s work front, he has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. The actor will be seen in Cocktail 2. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, he will begin shooting for this film, alongside his co-stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, in August 2025. He also has the sequel to Farzi, which was recently announced.

On Ishaan Khatter’s work front, his film Homebound just received a 9-minute standing ovation at the recently held Cannes 2025, and its release is now awaited in India. He will also be seen in the sequel to The Royals.

