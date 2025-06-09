Housefull 5 Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer aims to emerge a SUCCESS; Solid hold on Monday

The Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 is showing a fantastic hold in collections on Monday, as very early trends are indicating fourth-day business in the range of Rs 11.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore, taking the four-day total in the vicinity of Rs 90 crore. It’s a very good hold for Houseful 5, coming off a near Rs 80 crore weekend, and these collections put the film in the race to emerge a success story at the box office in India.

The national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – are headed to collect in the range of Rs 5.00 crore nett, contributing about 47 percent to the total business. The ratio of national chains in dropping on a day-to-day basis for Housefull 5, as the mass belts are showing better jumps and holds in the business. The Akshay Kumar-led comic caper clocked Rs 10.65 crore in the chains on Monday, followed by a jump to Rs 13.60 crore on Saturday (Bakri Eid), and a nominal dip to Rs 13.15 crore on Sunday. It’s a drop of about 53 percent in the national chains, but the all India drop should be in the vicinity of 47 percent, as the non-national chains and single screens are holding better in the morning and noon shows.

The film will enter the Rs 100 crore club on the 5th day, and then begin its journey towards the Rs 200 crore club in India. The hold in collections on Monday put the film in a strong spot, and it’s just about recording a normal trend from hereon to sail past the finish line. The collections are clean, devoid of any external help and that’s an important thing to be pointed out in the era, where box office collections are largely manufactured by many filmmakers.

These are still estimates based on the early trends and the actuals towards morning could be higher depending on the final figures of national chains and the single screens.

Here’s a look at the day wise box office collection of Housefull 5

Friday: Rs 22.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 28.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 29.25 crore

Monday: Rs 11.50 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 91.25 crore

