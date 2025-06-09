Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba talks about Dipika Kakar's stage 2 liver cancer operation: 'Unko infection ka...'

Dipika Kakar's critical health condition has been in the news. After her stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis, the actress underwent surgery. Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared an update in his new vlog, updating fans about Dipika's improving health condition. Meanwhile, in a recent vlog, Shoaib's sister Saba Ibrahim shared a glimpse of her newborn's Aqeeqah ceremony. She even gave an update about the precautions Dipika will follow post her surgery.

As Dipika Kakar is currently hospitalized, Shoaib Ibrahim has been juggling up and down, managing work and personal responsibilities. He recently attended his newborn nephew's Aqeeqah ceremony. Saba Ibrahim informed that her newborn's Aqeeqah was held when Dipika wasn't hospitalised. Further, Saba shared how one week was extremely tough for them when Dipika was admitted to the hospital for surgery.

Saba added, "Bohot mushkil tha jis din bhabhi ki surgery thi. Lekin aap mei se ek ek insan ka dil se thank you (It was very difficult when it was Dipika's surgery. But I want to thank you each and every one)."

Saba expressed that because of everyone's prayers, Dipika Kakar's surgery went well, and she is out of the ICU. She shared that she spoke to Dipika after her surgery and is relieved that the Sasural Simar Ka actress is out of the ICU. Saba mentioned that this Eid was special for them as it was their newborn's first Eid. However, they won't have a big celebration.

Further, Saba also mentioned that they wanted to conduct their newborn baby's naming ceremony; however, they are planning to do it in a simple way.

Saba Ibrahim added, "Bhabhi ki itni badi surgery hai. Voh ghar aake bhi ghar par hi rahegi kuch din. Unko infection ka dar rehta hai, unko bohot bacha ke chalna hai. Tab bhi voh upar nahi aa paayegi (Dipika had a big surgery. When she comes home, she will still stay at home. She will have fear of infection. She will have to be safe so it will not be possible for her to come up). Due to this, they have decided to keep their newborn's naming ceremony simple.

On June 6, Shoaib Ibrahim informed fans that Dipika was shifted out of the ICU after her stage 2 liver cancer surgery. She underwent her surgery on June 3.

