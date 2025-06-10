‘Shah Rukh Khan can romance pillars’: Sushmita Sen recalls magical moments from Main Hoon Na shoot

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most adored actors in the industry. He has a huge fan following not only in India but outside the country as well. Whoever meets SRK, gets mesmerized by his kindness and gentlemanly behavior. Even his co-stars can’t stop praising him. He is also known as the romance king and the reason is evident in his films. Let’s look back at the time when his Main Hoon Na co-star Sushmita Sen opened up on magical moments from the sets and shared that he can even romance pillars.

Yes, you heard that right! Back in 2020, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sushmita Sen reminisced about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan on Main Hoon Na, describing it as truly unforgettable. She highlighted how SRK was not just a co-star but a caring presence on set, always ensuring his female colleagues felt comfortable and well looked after. His thoughtful and graceful approach made everyone feel at home, turning the shoot into a magical experience.

She added, “SRK had once said that he can romance pillars and that is true. Some of the most magical moments in Main Hoon Na were not scripted, SRK made them come to life.”

The actress further shared, “Like in the introduction, he is not supposed to come on in his scenes and open his arms when Chandni walks in. He did that on the spot and it became iconic. Like that there are lots of lovely moments. He is one of my most loved co-stars, I am a big fan of SRK too.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited film King. He will star alongside his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. Apart from them, the film also has a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, and more in key roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is reportedly set to release in theaters during the last quarter of 2026, sometime between October 1 and December 31.

