What is Maybe Happy Ending and why are Koreans celebrating? All we know about musical winning 6 honors at 2025 Tony Awards

In a landmark moment for Korean theater and Broadway alike, the musical Maybe Happy Ending made history at this year’s Tony Awards. It clinched six major honors, including Best Musical. The tender and imaginative sci-fi romance is set in a futuristic Seoul and centered on two obsolete androids.

The musical has gone from humble beginnings in a small theater in South Korea to taking center stage at New York’s prestigious Belasco Theatre. It has since gone on to dominate the American theater circuit.

From Seoul to Broadway

First conceived in 2014 and developed with support from Korea’s Wooran Foundation, Maybe Happy Ending had its premiere in Seoul in 2016. What began as a modest production in the Daehangno theater district quickly built momentum. It eventually ran for five seasons and captivated local audiences with its delicate mix of emotional depth and speculative fiction.

A decade later, the story has found its second wind and global recognition through an English-language adaptation that premiered on Broadway in November 2024. The show’s successful transition to the American stage has been hailed as a milestone in cross-cultural storytelling.

A story of connection in a disconnected world

Maybe Happy Ending follows the quietly powerful tale of Oliver and Claire. They are two outdated HelperBot androids who meet by chance after being abandoned by their human owners. Despite their mechanical origins, the pair develops an unlikely emotional bond, discovering love, fear, and the ache of impermanence.

It stars Darren Criss as the gentle, introspective Oliver and rising star Helen J. Shen as the curious and heartfelt Claire. The musical explores themes of loneliness, obsolescence, and the simple longing to matter. The show’s unique story is set in a near-future version of Seoul. It blends technology and tenderness, pushing the boundaries of what musical theater can achieve emotionally and thematically.

Tony Awards sweep cements the musical's legacy

The 2025 Tony Awards solidified Maybe Happy Ending's status as the season's most acclaimed production. It earned six wins across major categories:

Best Musical

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Darren Criss)

Best Direction of a Musical (Michael Arden)

Best Book of a Musical (Will Aronson and Hue Park)

Best Original Score (Will Aronson and Hue Park)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

These accolades come on the heels of an already triumphant awards season. The musical was honored with six wins at the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical. It also took home top prizes from the 89th New York Drama Critics' Circle and the 91st Annual Drama League Awards.

A homecoming to mark 10 years

As Maybe Happy Ending continues to charm Broadway audiences, the production is also preparing to return to its roots. In October 2025, a special 10th-anniversary revival of the original Korean-language version is scheduled to open in Seoul, bringing the story full circle.

The revival is expected to draw both longtime fans and a new generation of theatergoers who have discovered the show through its success on Broadway.

