Thug Life Box Office Collections: Kamal Haasan starrer LIFELESS on day two

Tamil film Thug Life saw a sharp 55 per cent drop at the Indian box office, collecting just Rs. 7.50 crore. With this, the Kamal Haasan starrer has grossed Rs. 24.50 crore over two days. The four-day extended weekend of the film is expected to wrap around Rs. 40 crore or so. The film had a relatively better showing overseas with USD 2.25 million first day, but even there it faced big drops on the second day.

Advertisement

The film was a dead-on-arrival opening poorly, and then the final nail in the coffin was the outright rejection from the audience. It will likely be lights out for the film on Monday and will hardly have any run after the first week. Most probably, the film will not even cross the Rs. 50 crore gross mark at the Indian box office, making it one of the biggest disasters ever.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Thug Life in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 17.00 cr. Friday Rs. 7.50 cr. Total Rs. 24.50 cr.

Thug Life marks the second box office misfire for Kamal Haasan in a row, after Indian 2, or third, if one already considers the write-off that Indian 3 is. Ironically, it was exactly three years ago, in the same week, that Haasan stormed back to box office glory with the blockbuster Vikram. On paper, his lineup that followed Vikram seemed to promise a strong commercial run, but it has failed spectacularly.

Advertisement

Despite the dismal theatrical performance, the producers of Thug Life are insulated from financial loss, as they fetched handsome prices for the non-theatrical rights. The losses will be with those who paid those prices, as they are certainly not going to recover them, and with the exhibition sector, which has been deprived of footfall during what should have been a peak summer window.

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 19.25 cr. APTS Rs. 2.30 cr. Kerala Rs. 1.60 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.35 cr. INDIA Rs. 24.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer takes career best opening overseas