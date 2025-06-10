Bhumi Pednekar serves glam in Rs 1.8 lakh dress and Rs 10k heels at The Royals success bash

Season 1 of The Royals may have aired months back, but the online chatter continues. And now with the official announcement of season 2, fans are even more excited. Before that could happen, the entire cast of the web show got together to celebrate the success of the first season. Although everyone looked fabulous, our eyes were fixed on Bhumi Pednekar, who cast a magic spell in her Black Gucci dress that cost her around Rs 1.8 lakh.

Yes! You got that right. You will have to spend this huge amount if you want to buy that stunning outfit Bhumi Pednekar wore at the success bash.

The body-fitting midi dress is made from lustrous silk duchesse. It boasts underwired cups with a cutout detail on the front and is crafted in black silk. The spaghetti strap and the zip closure at the back add to the appeal of the dress. There is a small slit right at the bottom at the back.

The actress curled her hair and left it open. The tiny black clutch went perfectly with her attire. Not to forget, those Sophia Webster Black Coco Crystal & Pearl Pumps cost her almost Rs 10,000. Indeed, she looks breathtakingly gorgeous, and we are not complaining at all.

In the success bash we saw Ishaan looking dapper in a white shirt and blue denim, this look can never go wrong for anyone. Sakshi Tanwar looked royal in a saree while Nora Fatehi slayed in a black dress as well.

Talking about Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi’s chemistry in the show, fans have been loving it. These two really sizzled on our screens. Despite the Royals receiving mixed reviews, some factors about it totally kept the fans hooked.

The cast of The Royals also includes Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

The show is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. Mark your calendars for the release of The Royals on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

