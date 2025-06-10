BTS’ RM and V officially discharged from military service; check out first pics saluting and hugging

After 18 months of fulfilling their national duty, BTS’ RM and V were officially discharged from the South Korean military on June 10, 2025. The long-awaited moment was met with cheers, cameras, and celebration as the two global stars reunited with their fans for the first time since enlisting.

Grand welcome in Chuncheon

Advertisement

The discharge event took place at Sports Park in Sinbuk-eup, Chuncheon, located in Gangwon Province. Despite the early hour, hundreds of fans, ARMYs from across the country and beyond, gathered to greet the duo. The atmosphere was festive, with celebratory balloons filling the sky and fans waving placards, banners, and BTS light sticks in joy.

As RM and V stepped out in uniform for the last time, both were noticeably more muscular. However, they carried the same warm charisma they’ve always been known for. If anything, fans joked, the military had only made them look even more dashing.

Smiles, flowers, and a saxophone cameo

The pair were greeted with large bouquets of congratulatory flowers, and both smiled brightly as they thanked fans for their unwavering support. One surprise moment that had fans particularly delighted was the return of RM’s saxophone.

It made a playful appearance, just as it did when RM celebrated Jin’s discharge last year. RM showcased his saxophone skills with full concentration, delivering a performance that was both heartwarming and playfully humorous.

Advertisement

Service completed with honor

RM served in the 15th Infantry Division’s military band, where he contributed musically to military events. He lived up to his role as BTS’ respected leader. V, meanwhile, took on a more intense path, completing his service in the Special Task Force under the 2nd Corps Military Police. It is one of the more demanding branches within the army. Both idols are reported to have served diligently and without issue, earning praise from superiors and fans alike for their discipline and commitment.

What’s next for RM and V?

With their service now behind them, RM and V are free to resume entertainment activities, and anticipation is sky-high. RM is expected to continue pursuing both solo and BTS-related music projects, Meanwhile, V, known for his artistic flair and acting ambitions, may explore a variety of creative avenues.

The countdown to BTS’ full reunion continues. Jimin Jungkook and SUGA are next in line to return this month. Fans can now look forward to seeing RM and V back in the spotlight, doing what they do best.

Advertisement

ARMY’s reaction

Online and offline, the BTS fandom is buzzing with emotion and excitement. Social media platforms have been flooded with warm messages, edits, and heartfelt tributes to mark the special occasion.

With two more BTS members now back, the group's full comeback is gradually becoming a reality. And for ARMY, that day can’t come soon enough.

ALSO READ: BTS projects 'WE ARE BACK' at HYBE HQ ahead of RM, SUGA, V, Jimin and Jungkook's military discharge, fans celebrate