Detective Sherdil: When and where to watch Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Abbas Zafar’s delayed mystery comedy drama

Diljit Dosanjh’s long-delayed movie Detective Sherdil is finally ready to see the light of day. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the mystery comedy drama was wrapped up years ago, but the movie got stuck in release for unknown reasons.

Marking the directorial debut of Ravi Chhabriya, the upcoming film is a complete family entertainer where Diljit will be seen donning the character of a ‘quirky detective’.

When and where to watch Detective Sherdil

Detective Sherdil is officially announced for direct-to-OTT release via ZEE5 on June 20th. On Sunday (June 8th), Producer Ali Abbas Zafar made the official announcement by sharing the first look poster and its release date.

While sharing the poster, Ali wrote, “Sherdil’s detective skills are about to be an ATE/10 (with lion’s emoticon) Don’t say we didn’t warn ya (with humble and red heart with fire emoji). #DetectiveSherdil premiering on 20th June, only on #ZEE5!”

Plot and Trailer of Detective Sherdil

Shot in Budapest, Detective Sherdil revolves around a quirky detective who is assigned to solve a serious and complex case. The movie seamlessly blends mystery and suspense with comedy, promising an entertaining family watch.

It has solid twists and turns, as well as eccentric suspects, which makes the movie experience a bit thrilling and exciting. The trailer of Detective Sherdil is expected to be out soon.

Cast and Crew of Detective Sherdil

Besides Diljit Dosanjh, the movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Sumeet Vyas, Diana Penty, Banita Sandhu, Chunky Panday, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Abbas Zafar, following their maiden project, Jogi. While the former was directed by Ali himself, the directorial responsibilities of the upcoming comedy drama were handed over to Ravi Chhabriya, who previously assisted Ali during Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat.

