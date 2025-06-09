Bollywood Newswrap, June 9: Aamir Khan on casting 23 years younger Genelia in Sitaare Zameen Par to Neha Dhupia backing Deepika Padukone

Hey, Bollywood buffs! Love Bollywood news but couldn’t get time to keep yourself updated due to Monday blues? Well, do not worry as we have got you covered. From Aamir Khan talking about casting 23 years younger Genelia Deshmukh in Sitaare Zameen Par to Neha Dhupia backing Deepika Padukone amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga row, here’s a look at today’s top news of Bollywood right below!

Here are the top 5 headlines of May 22, 2025

1. Neha Dhupia comes in support of Deepika Padukone

Taking to Instagram Stories today (June 9), Neha Dhupia defended Deepika Padukone amid controversy around her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

Neha wrote, “For work-life balance to go beyond conversations, new moms need practical support and consideration. instead, we often get shamed or sidelined. As a working mom, I support @deepikapadukone 's reasonable request for fair and considerate working hours.”

For the unversed, Deepika demanded a fixed schedule and a fee of Rs 40 crore which didn’t sit well with the director leading to her exit.

2. Paresh Rawal's reply to fan calling him ‘hero’ of Hera Pheri

Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 has left the fans disappointed. Now, a fan took to his X handle and wrote, “Sir please think once again to join HERA FERI movie You are the hero of this movie.” Replying to this, Paresh wrote, “NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri” with joining hands and a red heart emoji.

3. Aamir Khan on casting 23 years younger Genelia Deshmukh in Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan is all set to return with Sitaare Zameen Par, in which Genelia Deshmukh plays his wife. This is sparking buzz about their age gap, especially since she once starred opposite his nephew, Imran Khan. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Aamir acknowledged that the thought had crossed his mind, too.

However, he shared, with modern VFX, age is no longer a barrier for actors. He explained that today’s technology allows performers to convincingly portray a wide range of ages, making unconventional casting more acceptable.

4. Ektaa Kapoor slams Anurag Kashyap for mocking daily soaps

Anurag Kashyap has stirred controversy once again, this time, over his remarks on ‘saas-bahu’ serials. Ektaa Kapoor responded sharply, calling the Gangs of Wasseypur director 'dumb' in her Instagram stories. Defending the cultural impact of daily soaps, she accused Kashyap of classism and urged artists to be more self-aware and inclusive.

She wrote, "Ur so dumb… saying this put u at an advantage 'I'm smarter cooler' but naaaaaaaa! Darling how about gracious!!! N self aware?????? An art a lot of artists don't have! 'Saas bahu' n their impact on Indian masses (how women got a voice in mass India) is well documented by prestigious Chicago research! But artists who talk of an inclusive world are actually more classist."

She further added, "We must do away with this 'U can't sit with us we r better' attitude for democracy n fair play! Love n light to all."

5. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina snapped arguing on camera

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, the rumored Bollywood couple, were spotted at Sonam Kapoor's birthday party on June 8. In a video going viral, the duo are seen having a serious conversation. Holding hands, they seemed to argue intensely, with Khushi nearly walking away before Vedang gently pulled her back.

