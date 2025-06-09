Shoaib Ibrahim shows Dipika Kakar after her stage 2 liver cancer surgery, says 'stitches mai thoda sa pain...'

Dipika Kakar recently underwent stage 2 liver cancer surgery. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, has been informing fans about every update regarding Dipika's health. He shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel, showing a glimpse of Dipika and sharing her health update. Shoaib shared, "Kaafi better hai. Abhi uska chalna firna start ho gaya hai. Normal diet pe aa gayi hai. Bohot bhetar hai (She is much better. She has started working. She is now on normal diet. She is better)."

In his vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed, "Saari reports uski better aa rahi hai abhi. Stitches mai thoda sa pain hota hi hai. Beech mei 2 din usko bohot zyada cough ho gaya tha jis vajese thoda sa usko pain hua tha (All her reports are better now. There is little pain in stitches. There was too much pain for two days as she had cough)." He recalled that after the surgery, she couldn't sleep well and slept peacefully on the night of April 8.

Shoaib disclosed how Dipika Kakar was scared of being in the ICU and panicked, thinking that she would be there for 2-3 days. He added, "Naak mei ek tube bhi hota hai, usko lekar panic kar rahi thi (There was a tube in her nose and she was panicking because of that)."

The actor shared that she had a cough after getting discharged from the ICU for two days, but she got better. He explained how he had asked his family not to come to the hospital. The Sasural Simar Ka actor revealed that their son Ruhaan used to come for some time and leave.

He expressed gratefulness since surgery went well, and that Dipika was recovering well. Shoaib said, "Yeh jo 8-10 din the thode se heavy the, jab se yeh khabar mili hai (Ever since this news was informed, these 7-8 days have been heavy)."

The TV star shared how Dipika and his brother Rehaan were hospitalized simultaneously and how the family was managing well. He said, "Tumor nikla hai but hai kuch chize joh aage bhi test hoti rahegi (Tumor is out but there are few things that will be checked) and expressed how he is hopeful all will get better."

He then showed Dipika, and the actress thanked all for their prayers. The actress revealed that she was doing better. Shoaib also showed a glimpse of Dipika playing with Ruhaan.

