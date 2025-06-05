'Producers 12-12 ghante kaam karvaate hain’, Barun Sobti voices for 8-hour work shift: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Barun Sobti is one of those actors who transitioned to OTT and movies after impressing fans on TV. Owing to his finesse and versatility, the young actor has worked in various shows, including Asur and Kohrra. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, he opened up about whether he is open to stepping into the producer role in the coming years. Agreeing to the same, Barun expressed his wish to become a 'kind' and 'large-hearted' producer. The actor stressed that he would not make artists work for long hours.

Advertisement

In one of the latest conversations during Pinkvilla's Behind The Success segment, Barun Sobti light-heartedly shared what he would be like as a producer, if he becomes one in the future. "I will think about life more but I would not make my people work a lot. I think it'll be like 8-hour shifts," mentioned the 40-year-old actor. However, changing the context in the other minute, Sobti remarked, "I'll be a producer when I have a lot of money."

Watch the full interview with Barun Sobti here

When asked whether he would incorporate the typical corporate timing (9 to 5), the Kohrra actor firmly agreed, saying that he “won't mind”. Advocating for work-life balance, he told us, "With respect to hours, less working hours, a good life for everyone. We work a lot, and all producers want us to work 12 hours and travel 2 hours."

Furthermore, elaborating on the difficulties that artists go through and experience in the industry, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon star said how such working conditions aren't good for people who don't make a lot of money. The Asur fame concluded by saying, "I would like to make everyone's life simpler it at all sometime I become a producer."

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, in the same interview, Barun shared a major update on Asur 3. He revealed that the writing of the much-awaited installment has just wrapped up. The team is yet to begin the shoot, and it will take a while to go on the floors.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan CONFIRMS 'Superhero' film with Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj: 'Will go on floors in 2026'