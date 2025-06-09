BTS' V and Song Kang show off friendship with military trained muscles in new PICS, fans ask 'what about my sanity'

BTS fans, get ready! V's military discharge is just hours away now. Ahead of the momentous occasion, the social media sensation has been teasing fans with some sizzling content. He shared a batch of photos that showcased his current fitness level and gave a sneak peek into his whereabouts. The internet was set ablaze once again when he posted his second set of gym photos, with actor Song Kang. They also shared some fun moments during their military breaks.

BTS' V and Song Kang– the new gym buddies in town

Kim Taehyung aka V has lately been working out with My Demon actor Song Kang. Both of them have grown bigger in stature, getting fans gaga over their well-defined physique. On June 9, the BTS member posted a series of Instagram stories with Song Kang, taken in a gym and a photobooth. The duo flaunted their military-trained build in matching black tank tops, baring their arm muscles. Song Kang also struck a classic gym boy pose.

The two of them also looked dashing in their military attire as they clicked some cute four-cut shots in a photobooth. They seemed to enjoy the little moment thoroughly, as evident from their smiles. V posted the story with the song In My Mind by Lyn Lapid and captioned it as "Hard work lol." It might indicate their intense physical training in the military, yielding impressive results of sculpted bodies.

Check out fan reactions to V and Song Kang's new photos

Fans of both South Korean stars are over the moon currently with the unexpected crossover. They are calling V and Song Kang new BFFs and stating how their "bestie agenda" was something they didn't know they needed. A lot of them dropped over their buffness and jokingly questioned, "WHAT ABOUT MY SANITY?!" The photos of the actor and singer immediately went viral on social media minutes after V shared them on Instagram.

It showcased how eagerly fans are waiting for his return to civilian life. He will be discharged tomorrow, on June 10, along with RM. They are reportedly scheduled to greet fans in Chuncheon, as per BIGHT MUSIC's latest notice.

