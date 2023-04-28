65 Fake Friend Quotes: Spot and Deal with Fakeness

We encounter various type of people - introverts, extroverts, happy-go-lucky, but as time goes on, we realize that a few friends are around us only for personal gain. These people are known as fake friends. While some befriend us for social status, the others are around us for either emotional or financial gain. It can be challenging to spot these fake friends, which is why we have compiled a list of 65 fake friends quotes that will help you distinguish between genuine and fake friends.

These fake friends quotes come from different people, ranging from famous authors to ordinary individuals who have experienced the effects of fake friends in their lives. Reading through these quotes will give you a new perspective on the importance of surrounding yourself with genuine people who genuinely care about you.

Unmasking the Fake Friends with 65 Fake Friends Quotes

Whether you're dealing with a frenemy or trying to build new relationships, this guide will help you identify and maintain meaningful connections. So, get ready to unmask the fakes and uncover the power of true friendship with these 65 quotes!

Two-Faced Fake Friends Quotes

An insincere and evil friend is more to be feared than a wild beast; a wild beast may wound your body, but an evil friend will wound your mind." - Buddha "A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down." - Arnold H. Glasow "Fake friends are like shadows: always near you at your brightest moments, but nowhere to be seen at your darkest hour." - Blaise Pascal "It's better to have an enemy who honestly says they hate you than a friend who's putting you down secretly." - Unknown "Friends ask you questions; enemies question you." - Criss Jami "I've been stabbed in the back by those I needed most. I've been lied to by those I love. And I have felt alone when I couldn't afford to be. But at the end of the day, I had to learn to be my own best friend, because there's going to be days where no one is going to be there for me but myself." - Unknown "The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies; it comes from those you trust the most." - Unknown "Better to have an enemy who slaps you in the face than a friend who stabs you in the back." - Unknown "False friendship, like the ivy, decays and ruins the walls it embraces; but true friendship gives new life and animation to the object it supports." - Richard Burton "There are three types of friends in life: friends for a reason, friends for a season, and friends for a lifetime." - Unknown "A true friend is someone who sees the pain in your eyes while everyone else believes the smile on your face." - Unknown "Fake friends are like autumn leaves; they're scattered everywhere." - Unknown "A friend who stands with you in pressure is more valuable than a hundred ones who stand with you in pleasure." - Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton "It is easier to forgive an enemy than to forgive a friend." - William Blake "The worst part about being lied to is knowing you weren't worth the truth." - Jean-Paul Sartre.

Funny Fake Friend Quotes

16. Fake friends are like plastic, if you're finished using it, you can simply throw it away." - Paris Hilton

17. "I hate fake people. It's like they're not there when you're talking to them." - Simon Cowell

18. "I don't have time for fake friends anymore. Either be real, or be gone." - Unknown

19. "It's funny how you're nice to my face. It's hilarious how you talk behind my back. And it's downright comical that you think I'm unaware." - Unknown

20. "Fake people are like costume jewelry: They look great for a while, then all of a sudden, their true selves ‘shine’ through.” – Nitya Prakash.

21. "I'd rather have an enemy who slaps me in the face than a friend who stabs me in the back." - Tony Soprano, The Sopranos

22. "Fake friends: once they stop talking to you, they start talking about you." - Unknown

23. "Most people want to see you do better, but not doing better than them.” – London Mond.

24. "Fake friends are like penny candies. They're sweet at first, but eventually, they will make your stomach hurt." - Unknown

25. "I don't need a bunch of fake friends. It's like having a bunch of fake plants: it may look nice, but it's not real." - Unknown

26. "Fake friends are like parasites: they attach themselves to you and drain your energy." - Unknown

27. "Fake friends are like cockroaches: they come out when the lights are off." - Unknown

28. "Fake friends are like fake eyelashes: they fall off eventually." - Unknown

29. "A true friend stabs you in the front." - Oscar Wilde

30. "Fake friends are like a bad hair day: you just can't wait to wash them out of your life." - Unknown.

Deep Fake Friends Quotes

31. “I'd rather have an enemy who admits that they hate me, than a friend who secretly puts me down.” ― Karen Salmansohn.

32. “Tell people how it is, be real, and be honest. If you see something wrong, make sure you speak up. Being this way will naturally eliminate the snakes and fakes.” – John Maiorana.

33. “Fake people are like soap bubbles. They pop out when the sun shines brightly.”– Chiranjude Bird.

34. “Someone who smiles too much with you can sometimes frown too much with you at your back.” – Michael Bassey Johnson.

35. “A fake friend is someone that ridicules your feelings, steps on your emotions, and gossips about you behind your back.” – Karon Waddell.

36. “The only thing more frustrating than slanderers is those foolish enough to listen to them.” – Chris Jammi.

37. “No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow.” – Alice Walker.

38. “Being too nice is a crime today. Fake friends are everywhere around you. They will use you, and when you are of no use, throw you away like a wrapper.” – Shizra.

39. “Controllers, abusers, and manipulative people don’t question themselves. They don’t ask themselves if the problem is them; they always say the problem is someone else.” – Darlene Quimet.

40. “Like a rose, a fake friend exposes the petals in the tongue and hides the spikes in the heart.” – Nour Belhaj.

Savage Fake Friends Quotes

41. “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer." - Michael Corleone, The Godfather Part II

42. “A friend to all is a friend to none.” – Aristotle.

43. “You don’t lose friends because real friends can never be lost. You lose people masquerading as friends, and you are better for it.” – Mandy Hale.

44. “Don’t trust everything you see. Even salt looks like sugar.” – Narges Obaid.

45. “I love fake people, provided they are mannequins.” – Pushpa Rana.

46. “People will stab you in the back and then ask why you're bleeding." - Unknown.

47. “You know who your real friends are when you pull away from them and see who wonders why you are pulling away." – Unknown.

48. “Fake people have an image to maintain, real people just don't care." - Hachiman Hikigaya, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU.

49. “Fake friends are like plastic forks. They're cheap, they break easily, and you end up needing more." - Unknown.

50. “The most dangerous among us come dressed as angels, and we learn too late they are the devil in disguise” – Carlos Wallace.

51. “It makes no sense to try to extend a fake friendship that was only meant to be a season into a lifetime.” – Mandy Hale

Fake Friend Quotes for Instagram Captions

52. “I didn't lose a friend, I just realized I never had one." - Unknown (attributed to various sources).

53. "Fake friends are like bad teeth, they need to be pulled." - Unknown (attributed to various sources).

54. "Sorry, I can't hang out today. I need to polish my crown and remind myself who the queen is." - Unknown (attributed to various sources).

55. "I don't need a certain number of friends, just a number of friends I can be certain of." - Alice Walker, The Color Purple.

56. "Fake friends: once they stop talking to you, they start talking about you." - Unknown (attributed to various sources)

57. "Some people are like clouds, when they disappear, it's a beautiful day." - Unknown (attributed to various sources)

58. "Surround yourself with people who lift you higher." - Oprah Winfrey, OWN Network

59. "Some friends are like pennies, two-faced and worthless." - Unknown (attributed to various sources)

60. "My circle is small but the love is enormous and genuine." - Unknown (attributed to various sources)

61. "It's not about having a lot of friends, it's about having the right ones." - Unknown (attributed to various sources).

62. "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." - Maya Angelou.

63,. “It is better to have an enemy who honestly says they hate you than to have a friend who's putting you down secretly." - Unknown (attributed to various sources)

64. "A friend who stands with you in pressure is more valuable than a hundred ones who stand with you in pleasure." - Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton.

65. “Convince people that you need them, and watch what they do.”– Wayne Gerard Trotman.

Conclusion

It’s important to have true friends who bring happiness and positivity into your life. Quality relationships matter more than quantity, so choose your friends wisely. These 65 fake friends quotes can help you recognize the difference and make positive changes. Remember, it's better to be alone than with fake friends.

