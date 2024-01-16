35 Funny Divorce Quotes to Help You Ease the Pain

Even though going through a divorce is a heart-wrenching process, dealing with it while keeping in your heart lots of sadness can take a toll on your mental health. Whatever the reason for divorce might be, there’s a way to cope with heartbreak and get yourself back on track — and that way is by reading funny divorce quotes.

Whether it’s you who has recently gone through a breakup, or you know someone who’s getting divorced — these funny divorce sayings can lighten up the mood (even if it’s for a little while). Take cues from our list of catchy divorce phrases to uplift your spirits. Scroll away to see our amazing list of divorce quotes!

Funny Divorce Quotes to Help You Chuckle Through a Heartbreak

1. “Heartbreak is a loss. Divorce is a piece of paper.” —Taylor Jenkins Reid

2. “Does speed dating necessarily end up in a quickie divorce....?” ― Josh Stern

3. “Divorce is the one human tragedy that reduces everything to cash.” — Rita Mae Brown

4. “Divorce is success. Failure is staying married to a person you no longer love.” ― Ben Tolosa, Masterplan Your Success: Deadline Your Dreams

5. “I married Miss Right. I just didn’t know her first name was always.” — Red Skelton

6. “What did your husband do to make you leave him? He breathed.” ― Pamela Hamilton, Lady Be Good: The Life and Times of Dorothy Hale

7. “Half of all marriages end in divorce- and then there are the really unhappy ones.” — Joan Rivers

8. “A divorce is like an amputation: you survive it, but there's less of you.” — Margaret Atwood

9. “Getting divorced just because you don’t love a man is almost as silly as getting married just because you do.” — Zsa Zsa Gabor

10. “Marriage is the chief cause of divorce.” — Groucho Marx

11. “She cried, and the judge wiped her tears with my checkbook.” — Tommy Manville

12. “Take this marriage thing seriously – it has to last all the way to the divorce.” — Roseanne Barr

13. “Marriage isn't all that it's cracked up to be, let me tell you. Honestly. Marriage is probably the chief cause of divorce.” — Larry Gelbart

14. “Love is grand; divorce is a hundred grand.” — Shinichi Suzuki

15. “I was married by a judge. I should have asked for a jury.” — Groucho Marx

16. “Being divorced is like being hit by a Mack truck. If you live through it, you start looking very carefully to the right and to the left.” — Jean Kerr

17. “A lawyer is never entirely comfortable with a friendly divorce, anymore than a good mortician wants to finish his job and then have the patient sit up on the table.” — Jean Kerr

18. “I’d marry again if I found a man who had $15 million and would sign over half of it to me before the marriage and guarantee he’d be dead in a year.” — Bette Davis

19. He taught me housekeeping; when I divorce I keep the house. – ZsaZsa Gabor

20. “Nowadays love is a matter of chance, matrimony a matter of money and divorce a matter of course.” — Helen Rowland

21. “A lot of people have asked me how short I am. Since my last divorce, I think I'm about $100,000 short.” — Mickey Rooney

22. “For sale! One wedding dress ... worn once by mistake.” — Unknown

23. “My mother always said don't marry for money, divorce for money.” — Wendy Liebman

24. “Divorce is the psychological equivalent of a triple coronary bypass.” — Mary Kay Blakely

25. “The only solid and lasting peace between a man and his wife is, doubtless, a separation.” — Lord Chesterfield

26. “The difference between divorce and legal separation is that legal separation gives a husband time to hide his money.” — Johnny Carson.

27. “My husband taught me housekeeping; when I divorce I keep the house.” — Zsa Zsa Gabor

28. “Whenever your ex screams, "You'll never find another one like me!" the appropriate response is, "... I certainly hope not!" — Unknown

29. “Marriage is like a deck of cards. In the beginning, all you need is two hearts and a diamond. In the end, you wish you had a club and a spade.” — Unknown

30. You can't stay married in a situation where you are afraid to go to sleep in case your wife might cut your throat. — Mike Tyson

31. “It's easier to get a divorce than pass the driving test. Now it's just a basic form-filling exercise.” — Paul Coleridge

32. “My divorce came to me as a complete surprise. That's what happens when you haven't been home in eighteen years.” — Lee Trevino

33. “The happiest time of anyone's life is just after the first divorce.” — John Kenneth Galbraith

34. “Love, the quest; marriage, the conquest; divorce, the inquest.” — Helen Rowland

35. “Divorce: a resumption of diplomatic relations and rectification of boundaries.” — Ambrose Bierce

Conclusion

Marriage is considered the most precious union of life that brings together two people, but it can turn your life upside down when it breaks. Going through a divorce can be emotionally challenging, so to deal with it, one needs to be strong. Our list of funny divorce quotes can help you go through this difficult time with a smile on your face and move on with your life. If you know someone who’s just got divorced, you can share these funny sayings with them to ease their pain. As the adage goes, “Smile through the pain” — instead of feeling hopeless, go through these hilarious quotes to focus on the good things that life has to offer.

