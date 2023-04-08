75 Heart broken quotes to heal your wounded heart

Suffering from a heartbreak? Find solace in our handpicked collection of heart broken quotes. Let these powerful words help heal your wounded heart. Browse now.

Written by Aastha Pahadia   |  Updated on Apr 08, 2023   |  09:56 AM IST  |  492
75 Heart broken quotes to heal your wounded heart
75 Heart broken quotes to heal your wounded heart

Introduction

Getting your heart broken is something nobody wants to go through, but it happens to all of us eventually. It can be mentally and physically draining, leaving you feeling as though your entire world is collapsing around you. The good news is that it won't be like this forever; even if it may not seem like it right now, it will eventually pass.

The first step to recovering from a broken heart is giving yourself the permission to feel sad. Rather than pushing those feelings away or suppressing them, allow yourself to truly process the sadness you are feeling. This can come in the form of listening to slow love songs, watching tear-jerking movies, reading a tragic love story, or finding heartbreak quotes to which you can relate.   

Here are 75 of the most relatable heart broken quotes for whenever you're feeling lost, hurt, or lonely. Let these quotes be a reminder that, in time, you will heal and find happiness again. Stay strong! 

Heartbreak Quotes

  1. "It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all." - Alfred Lord Tennyson
  2. "The heart was made to be broken." - Oscar Wilde
  3. "The greater your capacity to love, the greater your capacity to feel the pain." - Jennifer Aniston
  4. "I have lost and loved and won and cried myself to the person I am today." - Charlotte Eriksson
  5. "Sometimes, the person you thought you couldn't live without, turns out to be the person you can live without." - Anurag Prakash Ray
  6. "I'd rather have a broken heart than a heartless soul." - Unknown
  7. "The saddest thing about love is that not only that it cannot last forever, but that heartbreak is soon forgotten." - William Faulkner
  8. "Heartbreak could be lived with if it weren't accompanied by regret." - Laura Kasischke
  9. "I think a part of me will always be waiting for you." - Unknown
  10. "I gave you my heart, and you broke it in return." - Unknown
  11. "I thought I was stronger than a word, but I just discovered that having to say goodbye to you is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do." - Colleen Hoover
  12. "Pain makes you stronger, fear makes you braver, heartbreak makes you wiser." - Unknown
  13. "Love is a risk. You take it knowing that there is a chance it may not work out, but you take it anyway because the reward is worth the risk." - Unknown
  14. "Love lasts about seven years. That’s how long it takes for the cells of the body to totally replace themselves." - Francoise Sagan
  15. "I don't know what to do now that we're apart; I don't know how to live without the other part of my heart." - Unknown
  16. "Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts, while others come into our lives and make us want to leave footprints on their face." - Unknown
  17. “The shattering of a heart when being broken is the loudest quiet ever.” - Carroll Bryant
  18. "The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again." - Charles Dickens
  19. "I never knew until that moment how bad it could hurt to lose something you never really had." - From the movie "The Wonder Years"
  20. "A broken heart is just the growing pains necessary so that you can love more completely when the real thing comes along." - J.S.B. Morse
  21. “It is strange how often a heart must be broken. Before the years can make it wise.” - Sara Teasdale
  22. “Have you ever been in love? Horrible isn’t it? It makes you so vulnerable. It opens your chest and it opens up your heart and it means that someone can get inside you and mess you up.” - Neil Gaiman
  23. "Pleasure of love lasts but a moment. Pain of love lasts a lifetime." - Bette Davis
  24. "The hardest thing about a breakup is not the pain, but the emptiness you feel when you wake up in the morning and realise that the person who used to be the first thing on your mind is now gone." - Unknown
  25. "If you love something, let it go. If it comes back to you, it's yours forever. If it doesn't, then it was never meant to be." - Unknown
  26. “Thinking of you is a poison I drink often.” - Atticus
  27. "If you don’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?" - RuPaul
  28. "It’s hard asking someone with a broken heart to fall in love again." - Eric Kripke
  29. "I think you still love me, but we can't escape the fact that I'm not enough for you. I knew this was going to happen. So I'm not blaming you for falling in love with another woman. I'm not angry, either. I should be, but I'm not. I just feel pain. A lot of pain. I thought I could imagine how much this would hurt, but I was wrong." - Haruki Murakami
  30. "When love is lost, do not bow your head in sadness; instead keep your head up high and gaze into heaven for that is where your broken heart has been sent to heal." - Unknown
  31. "The hardest thing you can do is smile when you are ill, in pain, or depressed. But this no-cost remedy is a necessary first half-step if you are to start on the road to recovery." - Allen Klein
  32. "You can't start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one." - Unknown
  33. "The only thing a boyfriend was good for was a shattered heart." - Becca Fitzpatrick
  34. "The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it..." - Nicholas Sparks
  35. "There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love." - Bryant H. McGill
  36. "It is our wounds that create in us a desire to reach for miracles. The fulfilment of such miracles depends on whether we let our wounds pull us down or lift us up towards our dreams." - Jocelyn Soriano
  37. "Sometimes the heart sees what is invisible to the eye." - H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
  38. "The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much, and forgetting that you are special too." - Ernest Hemingway
  39. "I'm not supposed to miss you, I'm not supposed to care. I'm not supposed to live my life wishing you were there. I'm not supposed to wonder where you are or what you do...I'm sorry I can't help myself, I'm in love with you." - Unknown
  40. "You can't buy love, but you can pay heavily for it." - Henny Youngman
  41. "It's hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember." - Unknown
  42. "You can close your eyes to things you don't want to see, but you can't close your heart to things you don't want to feel." - Johnny Depp
  43. "The only way to heal a broken heart is to give God all the pieces." - Unknown
  44. “There is an ocean of silence between us… and I am drowning in it.” - Ranata Suzuki
  45. "Love is never wrong." - Melissa Etheridge
  46. "It's hard to accept that sometimes things just don't work out the way we want them to. But it's important to remember that every ending is a new beginning." - Unknown
  47. "I don't think I'll ever love again like I loved you. But I don't think I should love you anymore." - Unknown
  48. "I have been hurt so badly that I no longer know how to let anyone get close to me. I am so afraid of being hurt again that I have built a wall around my heart that no one can penetrate." - Unknown
  49. "The best way to heal a broken heart, it turns out, is to find a way to move past the hurt." - Mary Kay Andrews
  50. "Love is the hardest drug to quit, but it is even harder when it is taken away." - Ashleyy
  51. "Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart." - Washington Irving
  52. "I'm not crying because of you; you're not worth it. I'm crying because my delusion of who you were was shattered by the truth of who you are." - Steve Maraboli
  53. "Sometimes, when one person is missing, the whole world seems depopulated." - Lamartine
  54. "The worst feeling in the world is knowing you did the best you could and it still wasn't enough." - Unknown
  55. "Love can sometimes be magic. But magic can sometimes just be an illusion." - Javan
  56. "One day you're going to remember me and how much I loved you... then you're gonna hate yourself for letting me go." - Unknown
  57. “But if you want to leave, you can. I’ll remember you though. I remember everyone that leaves.” - Lilo, Lilo & Stitch
  58. "I will never regret loving you, only believing you loved me too." - Unknown
  59. "Ever has it been that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation." - Kahlil Gibran
  60. "A broken heart is the worst. It's like having broken ribs. Nobody can see it but the pain is unbearable every time you breathe." - Unknown
  61. "Sometimes the only way the good Lord can get into some hearts is to break them." - Fulton J. Sheen
  62. "Someday you're gonna look back on this moment of your life as such a sweet time of grieving. You'll see that you were in mourning and your heart was broken, but your life was changing..." - Elizabeth Gilbert
  63. "Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option." - Mark Twain
  64. "I wish I were a little girl again because skinned knees are easier to fix than a broken heart." - Julia Roberts
  65. "Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don't." - Stephen King
  66. "The heart is the only broken instrument that works." - T.E. Kalem
  67. "The only thing a person can ever really do is keep moving forward. Take that big leap forward without hesitation, without once looking back. Simply forget the past and forge toward the future." - Alyson Noel
  68. "You can't give your heart to a wild thing." - Truman Capote
  69. “The broken heart. You think you will die, but you keep living, day after day after terrible day.” - Charles Dickens
  70. "It hurts to breathe because every breath I take proves I can't live without you." - Unknown
  71. "You don't die from a broken heart...you only wish you did." - Unknown
  72. "I think about you. But I don't say it anymore." - Marguerite Duras
  73. "The best way to forget someone you love is to make yourself busy. Make yourself so busy that you forget everything about that person, except for the lessons they taught you." - Unknown
  74. "Love is like a jigsaw puzzle. When you're in love, all the pieces fit but when your heart gets broken, it takes a while to get everything back together." - Unknown
  75. "In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on." - Robert Frost

Conclusion

The road to recovery after a heartbreak can be long and arduous. But through every pain, every suffering and every broken piece of our heart, we learn to grow and gain a newfound strength. Though the journey is far from easy, heart broken quotes provide us a glimmer of hope, showing us that although life may not always be perfect, it still has a way of finding beauty within the darkest moments. Even while heartbreak might leave us feeling helpless, lonely, and isolated, it is crucial to keep in mind that there will always be a better day ahead of us. 

Advertisement

 

ALSO READ: Here’s how to comfort your teenager after their first heartbreak

FAQs

How can I express my broken heart?
Feelings of a broken heart can be overwhelming, and expressing those emotions can help you process and eventually move forward. Writing in a journal, diary, or poem can be one form of healing, and for some it is therapeutic to read others’ words and heart broken quotes that speak to their situation. Making art, such as painting, sculpting, or composing a song, can help channel these strong emotions, while speaking with a close friend or counsellor can be an invaluable source of understanding and support. Finding the right way to express a broken heart is individual, so be kind to yourself and take the time to do what's best for you.
How long does it take to heal a broken heart?
It all comes down to the person and how they cope with the heartache. For some, they are able to recover within a couple of weeks, whereas for others it might take months. Regardless of the time, it is important for each individual to allow themselves the necessary space to grieve and accept that the relationship has ended.
How do I know I'm ready to move on from heartbreak?
The process of healing a broken heart can be incredibly difficult, but there are signs that suggest that you may be starting to move on. When you don’t shed tears every time you think about the heartbreak, or when you take an active role in finding activities that make you happy, you’re likely becoming ready to move forward. Additionally, when you engage in positive conversations with yourself or supportive friends, or when you become increasingly driven and motivated to continue with life, it can also be a sign that you’re getting better.
How do I learn to trust again after a heartbreak?
Rebuilding trust takes time, and it's important to give yourself the chance to properly manage your feelings. The best way to go about it is to start small, such as having open, honest conversations with people close to you, or having somebody by your side to help you emotionally. Staying optimistic and taking your time can eventually help you get back to a point of trust.
Is there any advice for how to protect my heart from getting broken in the future?
When it comes to relationships, be mindful and take your time. Get to know someone before fully committing to them and pay attention to the warning signs. Don't be too eager to jump into something you may regret. Follow your instincts, trust your gut, and know when to draw the line. Setting boundaries and standing up for yourself are essential parts of protecting your heart.
About The Author
Aastha Pahadia
Aastha Pahadia
Certified Relationship Coach

Aastha is a certified Relationship coach and she strives to help those who seek expert advice on relationships. As a ...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!