75 Heart broken quotes to heal your wounded heart

Getting your heart broken is something nobody wants to go through, but it happens to all of us eventually. It can be mentally and physically draining, leaving you feeling as though your entire world is collapsing around you. The good news is that it won't be like this forever; even if it may not seem like it right now, it will eventually pass.

The first step to recovering from a broken heart is giving yourself the permission to feel sad. Rather than pushing those feelings away or suppressing them, allow yourself to truly process the sadness you are feeling. This can come in the form of listening to slow love songs, watching tear-jerking movies, reading a tragic love story, or finding heartbreak quotes to which you can relate.

Here are 75 of the most relatable heart broken quotes for whenever you're feeling lost, hurt, or lonely. Let these quotes be a reminder that, in time, you will heal and find happiness again. Stay strong!

Heartbreak Quotes

"It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all." - Alfred Lord Tennyson "The heart was made to be broken." - Oscar Wilde "The greater your capacity to love, the greater your capacity to feel the pain." - Jennifer Aniston "I have lost and loved and won and cried myself to the person I am today." - Charlotte Eriksson "Sometimes, the person you thought you couldn't live without, turns out to be the person you can live without." - Anurag Prakash Ray "I'd rather have a broken heart than a heartless soul." - Unknown "The saddest thing about love is that not only that it cannot last forever, but that heartbreak is soon forgotten." - William Faulkner "Heartbreak could be lived with if it weren't accompanied by regret." - Laura Kasischke "I think a part of me will always be waiting for you." - Unknown "I gave you my heart, and you broke it in return." - Unknown "I thought I was stronger than a word, but I just discovered that having to say goodbye to you is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do." - Colleen Hoover "Pain makes you stronger, fear makes you braver, heartbreak makes you wiser." - Unknown "Love is a risk. You take it knowing that there is a chance it may not work out, but you take it anyway because the reward is worth the risk." - Unknown "Love lasts about seven years. That’s how long it takes for the cells of the body to totally replace themselves." - Francoise Sagan "I don't know what to do now that we're apart; I don't know how to live without the other part of my heart." - Unknown "Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts, while others come into our lives and make us want to leave footprints on their face." - Unknown “The shattering of a heart when being broken is the loudest quiet ever.” - Carroll Bryant "The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again." - Charles Dickens "I never knew until that moment how bad it could hurt to lose something you never really had." - From the movie "The Wonder Years" "A broken heart is just the growing pains necessary so that you can love more completely when the real thing comes along." - J.S.B. Morse “It is strange how often a heart must be broken. Before the years can make it wise.” - Sara Teasdale “Have you ever been in love? Horrible isn’t it? It makes you so vulnerable. It opens your chest and it opens up your heart and it means that someone can get inside you and mess you up.” - Neil Gaiman "Pleasure of love lasts but a moment. Pain of love lasts a lifetime." - Bette Davis "The hardest thing about a breakup is not the pain, but the emptiness you feel when you wake up in the morning and realise that the person who used to be the first thing on your mind is now gone." - Unknown "If you love something, let it go. If it comes back to you, it's yours forever. If it doesn't, then it was never meant to be." - Unknown “Thinking of you is a poison I drink often.” - Atticus "If you don’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?" - RuPaul "It’s hard asking someone with a broken heart to fall in love again." - Eric Kripke "I think you still love me, but we can't escape the fact that I'm not enough for you. I knew this was going to happen. So I'm not blaming you for falling in love with another woman. I'm not angry, either. I should be, but I'm not. I just feel pain. A lot of pain. I thought I could imagine how much this would hurt, but I was wrong." - Haruki Murakami "When love is lost, do not bow your head in sadness; instead keep your head up high and gaze into heaven for that is where your broken heart has been sent to heal." - Unknown "The hardest thing you can do is smile when you are ill, in pain, or depressed. But this no-cost remedy is a necessary first half-step if you are to start on the road to recovery." - Allen Klein "You can't start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one." - Unknown "The only thing a boyfriend was good for was a shattered heart." - Becca Fitzpatrick "The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it..." - Nicholas Sparks "There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love." - Bryant H. McGill "It is our wounds that create in us a desire to reach for miracles. The fulfilment of such miracles depends on whether we let our wounds pull us down or lift us up towards our dreams." - Jocelyn Soriano "Sometimes the heart sees what is invisible to the eye." - H. Jackson Brown, Jr. "The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much, and forgetting that you are special too." - Ernest Hemingway "I'm not supposed to miss you, I'm not supposed to care. I'm not supposed to live my life wishing you were there. I'm not supposed to wonder where you are or what you do...I'm sorry I can't help myself, I'm in love with you." - Unknown "You can't buy love, but you can pay heavily for it." - Henny Youngman "It's hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember." - Unknown "You can close your eyes to things you don't want to see, but you can't close your heart to things you don't want to feel." - Johnny Depp "The only way to heal a broken heart is to give God all the pieces." - Unknown “There is an ocean of silence between us… and I am drowning in it.” - Ranata Suzuki "Love is never wrong." - Melissa Etheridge "It's hard to accept that sometimes things just don't work out the way we want them to. But it's important to remember that every ending is a new beginning." - Unknown "I don't think I'll ever love again like I loved you. But I don't think I should love you anymore." - Unknown "I have been hurt so badly that I no longer know how to let anyone get close to me. I am so afraid of being hurt again that I have built a wall around my heart that no one can penetrate." - Unknown "The best way to heal a broken heart, it turns out, is to find a way to move past the hurt." - Mary Kay Andrews "Love is the hardest drug to quit, but it is even harder when it is taken away." - Ashleyy "Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart." - Washington Irving "I'm not crying because of you; you're not worth it. I'm crying because my delusion of who you were was shattered by the truth of who you are." - Steve Maraboli "Sometimes, when one person is missing, the whole world seems depopulated." - Lamartine "The worst feeling in the world is knowing you did the best you could and it still wasn't enough." - Unknown "Love can sometimes be magic. But magic can sometimes just be an illusion." - Javan "One day you're going to remember me and how much I loved you... then you're gonna hate yourself for letting me go." - Unknown “But if you want to leave, you can. I’ll remember you though. I remember everyone that leaves.” - Lilo, Lilo & Stitch "I will never regret loving you, only believing you loved me too." - Unknown "Ever has it been that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation." - Kahlil Gibran "A broken heart is the worst. It's like having broken ribs. Nobody can see it but the pain is unbearable every time you breathe." - Unknown "Sometimes the only way the good Lord can get into some hearts is to break them." - Fulton J. Sheen "Someday you're gonna look back on this moment of your life as such a sweet time of grieving. You'll see that you were in mourning and your heart was broken, but your life was changing..." - Elizabeth Gilbert "Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option." - Mark Twain "I wish I were a little girl again because skinned knees are easier to fix than a broken heart." - Julia Roberts "Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don't." - Stephen King "The heart is the only broken instrument that works." - T.E. Kalem "The only thing a person can ever really do is keep moving forward. Take that big leap forward without hesitation, without once looking back. Simply forget the past and forge toward the future." - Alyson Noel "You can't give your heart to a wild thing." - Truman Capote “The broken heart. You think you will die, but you keep living, day after day after terrible day.” - Charles Dickens "It hurts to breathe because every breath I take proves I can't live without you." - Unknown "You don't die from a broken heart...you only wish you did." - Unknown "I think about you. But I don't say it anymore." - Marguerite Duras "The best way to forget someone you love is to make yourself busy. Make yourself so busy that you forget everything about that person, except for the lessons they taught you." - Unknown "Love is like a jigsaw puzzle. When you're in love, all the pieces fit but when your heart gets broken, it takes a while to get everything back together." - Unknown "In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on." - Robert Frost

Conclusion

The road to recovery after a heartbreak can be long and arduous. But through every pain, every suffering and every broken piece of our heart, we learn to grow and gain a newfound strength. Though the journey is far from easy, heart broken quotes provide us a glimmer of hope, showing us that although life may not always be perfect, it still has a way of finding beauty within the darkest moments. Even while heartbreak might leave us feeling helpless, lonely, and isolated, it is crucial to keep in mind that there will always be a better day ahead of us.

