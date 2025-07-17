5 Pics: From ODIs to diaper duty, Rohit Sharma proves why he's a champion on and off the field

Rohit Sharma might be leading India to trophies and record books, but off the field, he's chasing beach waves with his daughter and juggling toys with a baby on his hip. The cricket superstar may have one of the busiest schedules in Indian sport, but you would not know it from the way he shows up for his two kids: six-year-old Samaira and baby Ahaan.

Advertisement

From goofy beach games to sweet morning cuddles, Sharma’s posts show the side fans don’t always see: this cricket captain is also a full-time dad.

Sandcastles and sea spray

One of the most talked-about posts this summer featured Sharma playing with Samaira on the beach. In one picture, he’s holding her just above the waves, introducing her to the ocean. In another, they’re sitting cross-legged in the sand, building shapes together like no one’s watching. There’s no team, no crowd, just Rohit being her personal beach buddy.

Balcony cricket, baby in tow

In March 2025, Sharma posted a laid-back family scene: him on the balcony, playing with Samaira and bouncing a red ball around with seven-month-old Ahaan. The balcony’s meshed for safety, and the whole setup screams ‘dad who planned ahead.’ It’s calm, chaotic, and completely real.

Holi celebrations rang true

In March 2024, he posted a photo drenched in color—literally. Sharma and Samaira are mid-Holi celebration, both covered in powder, grinning, with Rohit firing a water gun enthusiastically. The caption gave away their enjoyment in true Holi spirit: “Thoda rang, Thoda maza (A little color, a little fun).”

Advertisement

Smurfs, and a balcony kiss

A February 2025 shot from the Smurfs Village in Dubai saw Rohit and Samaira pose wide-armed in front of a Smurf statue, matching its goofy stance. Rohit Sharma might be a cricket legend, but clearly, his parenting game is just as solid.

Another post sees father and daughter standing quietly on a balcony, city before them, Rohit kissing her cheek. It’s soft, has no hashtags, no tags. Just “𝗠𝘆 𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹.” Another reminder that he was not ‘just showing up,’ he would always be there for his kids.

ALSO READ: Did you know Sachin Tendulkar’s old rival, former England wicketkeeper Jack Russell is now a painter in London?