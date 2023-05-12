What to Do After a Breakup: The Ultimate Checklist

Ah, the infamous breakup. It is never a fun experience, but it happens to the best of us. So what's next? Well, it is time to dust off your fabulous self and start living your best life. Parting can be difficult, and it may make you wonder what to do after a breakup or even what not to do. But they are also a prime opportunity to shake things up and try new things. So whether you are ready to dive headfirst into the dating pool or just want to focus on some good old-fashioned self-care, there's no shortage of fun and creative ways to move on from that pesky ex.

Dos And Don’ts After a Breakup

While there are plenty of things you can do to move on and start living your best life, there are also some things you should avoid doing. After all, you do not want to end up making the same mistakes and feeling even worse than before! So, let us explore some fun and creative dos and don'ts for post-breakup self-care. We are sure, you will be feeling like a million bucks in no time!

What to Do

Here, check out the list below of genuinely healthy and restorative things to do after a breakup that will help you process your emotions and grow into a better version of yourself.

1. Call Your Besties

First up, call your best friends! They are always there for you and will cheer you up in no time. Have a night out, dance your hearts out, and let loose. They can listen to your feelings, share their own experiences, and offer advice or comfort as per your mood and state of mind.

2. Unfollow Your Ex

If you are wondering what to do after a breakup? Yes, this is also one of the initial steps, and it hits. Unfollowing your ex after a breakup is like hitting the reset button on your emotional well-being. It helps you create a healthy distance between you and your past relationship. You are not constantly bombarded with memories or updates about your ex's life, which allows you to move on and focus on your growth.

3. Hit the Gym

Hitting the gym after a breakup is like hitting a punching bag. It lets you release all that pent-up emotion and stress. When you work out, your body releases endorphins, which are natural feel-good chemicals that can boost your mood and energy levels.

4. Practice Gratitude

Practicing gratitude is like taking a breath of fresh air on a beautiful day – it reminds you of all the good things you have in life and will give you a sense of relief after a breakup.

5. Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is one of the simplest ways to take care of yourself after a breakup. When you are going through a difficult time, it is easy to neglect your physical health. But drinking plenty of water can help you feel more alert, energized, and focused.

6. Follow Strong Individuals on Social Media

When you are feeling lost and unsure of what to do next after a breakup, following resilient and powerful people on social media like Tony Robbins and Oprah Winfrey, will give you the feeling of having a team of personal cheerleaders. You can learn from their stories, experiences, and advice and apply them to your own life. They will encourage you, inspire you, and serve as a constant reminder of your own inner strength.

7. Clear Away Your Space

By decluttering your space, it is time to get out with the old and in with the new. Holding onto physical reminders of the past can prevent you from moving forward and embracing new opportunities. Also, it is a great way to create space for new memories, new experiences, and new love.

8. Take a Solo Trip

If you are feeling extra adventurous, head on to a solo trip. Go somewhere new and exciting, whether it is a tropical paradise or a bustling city. It is your chance to have some alone time and clear your head.

9. Pursue Your Passion

When you invest your time and energy into activities that bring you joy, you are also investing in your personal growth and well-being. Whatever your passions are—painting, music, hiking, learning a new language, etc.—following them can enhance your self-esteem, relieve stress and boost your overall confidence.

10. Stay Focused at Work

One of the best things to do after a breakup is to concentrate on your career. It is like putting your energy into something worthwhile; it keeps you motivated and focused and may even help you level up in your profession.

11. Give Yourself a Makeover

When you change up your look, you are also changing your mindset and attitude. A fresh haircut, a new wardrobe, or a bold new lipstick color can make you feel like you are starting a new chapter in your life.

12. Spend Quality Time with Family

Family may be the first thought that comes to mind when you're trying to figure out what to do after a breakup because that's where you're getting all the unconditional support you need right now. Your family knows you best and will always have your back, no matter what. When you spend time with your family, it can also give you a sense of belonging and a reminder of the unconditional love that is always available to you.

13. Be Mindful of Your Thoughts

Your mind is a powerful tool, and what you think has a huge impact on how you feel. When you pay attention to your thoughts, you have an opportunity to challenge negative self-talk and replace it with positive affirmations.

14. Watch the Best Movies After Breakup

When you watch a movie, you can escape to another time and place, forget about your problems, and live vicariously through the characters. It is a fantastic way to improve your mood, pique your imagination, and perhaps even pick up something new to learn.

15. Go on a Date

Going on a date may be a terrific way to regain your confidence and sense of self-worth as well as a chance to find out more about what you are looking for in a relationship. It can help you get out of your comfort zone, explore new places, and have some fun.

16. Do Those Things You Once Loved to Do but No Longer Do

When considering what to do after a breakup, it is easy to feel as though you lost a part of yourself in the relationship. But now is the perfect time to rediscover who you are and what you love. One great way to do this is by indulging in those activities you loved doing but your ex never quite appreciated. Maybe it is singing karaoke or spending hours painting. Whatever it may be, take the time to do it and enjoy it fully. Not only will you feel a renewed sense of passion and purpose, but you'll also remind yourself that your happiness doesn't depend on anyone else's approval.

17. Pick a Good Book to Read

Reading a good book after a break up can take you on a journey far away from your problems and introduce you to a new world and views. It is indeed a great way to keep your mind busy and escape reality for a little while.

18. Gain Acceptance of Your Emotions

It is very important to accept your emotions after a breakup because ignoring them won't make them disappear. You cannot just shove them in a box and pretend they don't exist. So, accept them, feel them, and then let them go.

19. Cut Off All Connections

Cutting all contacts after a breakup can help you move on. It allows you to create a space where you can reflect on the relationship and process your emotions without being constantly reminded of your ex. It also helps to avoid the temptation of reaching out and potentially reopening old wounds.

20. Start Journaling

Whenever you're struggling to figure out what to do after a breakup and feeling burdened by your emotions, the greatest approach to processing your feelings is to put them in writing. And this is where journaling comes in. Journaling is a great way to document your personal growth journey and look back on your progress over time. It can also serve as one of the healthy ways to cope with a breakup, which serves as an outlet for expressing your thoughts and feelings without judgment or criticism.

What Not to Do

It can be quite tempting to ignore caution and follow your instincts after you have just broken up with someone. However, it is equally important to remember that there are some things that should not be done after a breakup.

21. Don’t Take Revenge

Revenge may seem like a sweet way to get back at your ex, but it's like biting into a sour lemon - it may give you a temporary rush, but it can leave a bitter taste in your mouth in the long run. Taking revenge can make you feel worse, and it can lead to even more heartache and drama

22. Do Not Have Sex with Your Ex

Sex after a breakup can result in conflicted emotions and confusing sentiments, similar to trying to dance on two left feet. Plus, it can complicate things even further and make it harder for you to move on.

23. Don’t Stalk

Stalking your ex's social media after a breakup is like staring at the sun - it may give you a temporary thrill, but it can also burn you in the end. It can make you feel like you are on a rollercoaster of emotions, with ups and downs and twists and turns. It can actually keep you stuck in the past and prevent you from moving forward in a healthy way.

24. Don’t Enter a Rebound Relationship

Finding yourself in a rebound relationship can temporarily excite you, but over time, it can also lead to more heartbreak and confusion. It can also prevent you from fully processing and healing from the end of your previous relationship. Instead of rebounding, focus on your personal healing and finding happiness within yourself.

25. Avoid Catastrophizing

Although a breakup hurts, it is not the end of the world. When you catastrophize about your breakup, you could begin to believe that nothing is going right and that there is no hope for the future. It's not going to help you see things clearly. So instead of catastrophizing, try to focus on the present moment and take things one step at a time.

26. Keep Your Ex’s Secrets to Yourself

Sharing your ex's secrets after a breakup is like opening Pandora's box - once you do it, there is no going back. It is not only a breach of trust, but it can also damage your reputation and relationships. It's like throwing a boomerang - it might feel good at the moment, but it will always come back to you.

27. Don’t Isolate Yourself

At first, it may seem like a smart idea to isolate yourself after a breakup; after all, who wants to face the outside world when they are in pain? But the truth is, staying in your cave for too long can do more harm than good. Instead, try to surround yourself with positive people who can lift you up and help you move on.

28. Don’t Get Addicted to Substances

Indulging in drugs is not a viable solution and will ultimately make problems worse. Instead, try to find healthy coping mechanisms like exercise, meditation, or talking to friends. And if you're really struggling, don't hesitate to seek professional help.

29. Don’t Romanticize Your Ex

After a breakup, it's easy to put your ex on a pedestal and remember only the good times, but it's important to keep things in perspective. Remember that your relationship ended for a reason and that dwelling on the past won't help you move forward.

30. Avoid Making Any Significant Life Changes

Breakups can make us feel lost and unsure about our future, which can lead to impulsive decisions like quitting a job, moving to a new city, or adopting a pet. However, it's essential to remember that these changes should be carefully considered and not made on a whim. It's best to take some time to heal, reflect, and make decisions with a clear mind rather than in a state of emotional turmoil.

However, it is important to remember that breakup is also an opportunity for growth and self-discovery. By focusing on self-care and surrounding yourself with supportive people, you can move on and start a new chapter in your life. It is okay to take your time to heal and remember that each individual has their unique way of dealing with a breakup. So next time you wonder what to do after a breakup, you know this list here for you.

