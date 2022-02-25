3 Common mistakes newlyweds must NEVER make in a marriage

Some of the best relationship advice we’ve ever gotten comes from our parents. But then, there’s also bad advice we’ve gotten over the years that can come from virtually any source. Whether you’ve heard it from your aunts and uncles or a kind best friend, there is no denying the fact that certain people give out bad marriage advice. While they may have your best intentions at heart, following suit can ruin your relationship before it has a chance to thrive. So, in the interest of ensuring you have a smooth first year as newlyweds, take a look at common mistakes you must not make in your marriage.

Believing that intimacy can be a problem solver

Some people commonly believe in the ‘kiss and makeup’ philosophy after a fight. While this may seem like a good way to put an issue to rest, intimacy is rarely a way to solve deep-seated issues in your marriage. It may be a fun way to end an argument between the two of you, but the issue would resurface the next time you discuss it because you have not found a real solution to the problem. Communication is the key to moving past disagreements to easy solutions.

Assuming one is the hunter and the other is a gatherer

In olden days, it was believed that men were hunters while women were gatherers. However, it is important now more than ever for both men and women to be capable of shouldering the responsibility of being the breadwinner in the family. While there is no harm in choosing to be a homemaker, you must ensure that you can step up and shoulder the financial burden in case your spouse loses their job, has an injury or even in case of their untimely demise.

Assuming that marriage is 50/50

We all seek an equal partner. But if you expect your spouse to shoulder half the responsibility on everything at all times, you may be sorely disappointed. This isn’t to say that you must give more than you receive, but simply means that life can be unpredictable. Your relationship can only maintain a steady rhythm of equilibrium when everything is going perfectly in both your lives, but this is rarely the case in reality. You or your spouse may face health concerns, loss of job, fertility issues or problems with your children; or even family-related issues with one or both of your parents.

Each of these scenario demand that you shoulder more than your fair share of burden to help your spouse. So, you must not expect it to be 50/50 all the time and be willing to aid and support your spouse along your journey together.

