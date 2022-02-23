Love Matters: 4 Ways to build spiritual intimacy with your partner

Even in a relationship, there comes a time when our partner no longer feels as special as he or she once did. Maybe we start noticing flaws or other people and wonder if we'd be happier with them. But what if you could guarantee a lasting spark regardless of who you were with and happier life to go with it? While relationship advice will not work miracles for you, there is another option.

Couples who have a spiritual connection have a positive influence on one another. They have a significant impact on the life of their partner. They have a strong bond with this person. Forming a spiritual connection requires you to be open and honest about yourself. It is not necessary to impose your beliefs on the relationship or marriage. When two people are spiritually connected, they can communicate on the same spiritual wavelength. They both vibrate to the same energy.

Here, we bring you 4 ways to build spiritual intimacy with your partner for a successful life-long relationship.

1. Know who you are

To truly connect spiritually with a loved one, you must first know yourself, inside and out. So, consider your beliefs and values; what is most important to you? What are your intentions and desires? Before you can fully connect with your partner, you must first understand yourself.

2. Forgive previous mistakes

To move forward, we must forgive in order to grow. Holding on to wrongdoings in the past can only lead to resentment and bitterness. It makes no difference if you experienced this in your current relationship or a previous marriage. Begin with a blank slate so that you can build new levels of understanding with your partner. Leave no trace of toxicity behind.

3. Commit to something more significant

The revolutionary idea that your role is to support each other on your path to ultimate evolution, to become your best self, elevates a spiritual partnership above and beyond an ordinary relationship. Make it clear that you're looking for spiritual growth, not just physical security or emotional support. This means you're helping each other on your path to becoming a more "enlightened" being.

4. Bring your spirituality into your relationship

When you and your partner are at odds with one another or in a bad place in general, turn to your spirituality for comfort. Allow your partner to participate in this zone of comfort with you. When you and your partner are unable to solve a problem, turn to your spiritual beliefs. Allow your spiritual beliefs to direct your relationship. Allow your shared beliefs to guide your decision-making with your partner.

Developing a spiritual connection with your partner can be one of the most rewarding and enjoyable things you can do. Finally, you enter into relationships for your own reasons. With some focused attention and intention on where you place your attention and intention, you can create something truly spectacular.

