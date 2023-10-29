EXCLUSIVE: Newbie Sharon Varma bags Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta KYa Kehlata Hai is now gearing up to wrap up the story of generation three. Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story will soon come to an end. The current track of the show revolves around Abhimanyu learning that Manjiri was behind his arrest. He is heartbroken. However, the Goenka family gave him warmth and comfort. Aarohi is also staying with the Goenka family as she doesn't want Ruhi to grow up in a toxic environment.

Generation Four is all set to take over the show. Actors Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are leading the show and now Pinkvilla has learned about yet another edition in the show post leap.

Sharon Varma to join the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sharon Varma, a newbie, is all set to debut with the prestigious show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is currently shooting with the team in Mahabaleshwar. Pinvilla contacted Sharon and she confirmed the buzz. Sharon said, "Yes, I am going to be a part of the show. I'm quite excited about it and looking forward to it. We're shooting at Mahabaleshwar. Amidst shoot, we're having a lot of fun too."

She further added, " The cast and crew are very supportive and motivating. Since this is my first project, everybody is encouraging and it feels great to be a part of this magnum show. It has only been one scene that I've shot so far and it's going great."

Have a look at the Generation Leap promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap

As per the promo released by the channel, Akshara is set to live with her daughter Abhira. Abhira is Akshara and Abhinav's daughter. Abhira aspires to be a lawyer, just like her mother. Samridhii Shukla will play the lead role of Abhira in the show. Other actors on the block include Shivam Khajuria, Sandeep Rajora, Shruti Ulfat, and Shruti Rawat among others.

According to reports, the Goenka family might continue being a part of the show while Aarohi's character will supposedly die before the leap. Preeti Amin is set to play older Akshara as Pranali Rathod will exit the show.

