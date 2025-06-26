Bigg Boss 17 fame Aishwarya Sharma pens cryptic note amid divorce rumors with Neil Bhatt: 'I have been silent for a long time...'

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have been a fan favorite celebrity duo. The couple met on sets, fell in love and got married while working together on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They even participated in Bigg Boss 17, and their equation was admired by many. However, lately reports surfaced that all is not well between them and that Aishwarya and Neil have decided to part ways. While the rumors were rising day by day, Aishwarya has now finally reacted to these reports.

Aishwarya Sharma shares cryptic note

Taking to her Instagram story, Aishwarya Sharma penned a cryptic note, indirectly addressing rumors about her separation from husband Neil Bhatt. She called out false news and clarified that she has not given any interviews about her personal life. Aishwarya wrote, "I have been silent for a long time. Not because I'm weak, but because I've been protecting my peace."

She added, "But the way some of you continue to write things I've never said, build narratives I've never endorsed, and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful."

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's statement here-

The Bigg Boss 17 fame continued, "Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements, or recordings. If you have any real proof any message, audio, or video of me saying these things show it. If not, stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember: just because someone is quiet doesn't mean they have nothing to say. It means they're choosing dignity over noise."

For the uninformed, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma dated for some time before getting married. The two played pivotal roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Neil was the male protagonist, Aishwarya was the antagonist. Soon, they fell in love and got engaged on January 27, 2021. The duo tied the wedding knot on November 30, 2021.

Aishwarya and Neil even participated in Bigg Boss 17, where fans got to see their real equation for the first time. Workwise, Neil is currently seen in Megha Barsenge.

