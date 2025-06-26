Are Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain expecting their first child? Watch Laughter Chefs promo for more details

Laughter Chefs has hooked viewers ever since it premiered. The second season, which started airing in January 2025, is set to conclude. In one of the recent promos of the show, contestant Ankita Lokhande shared some big news about her personal life. The actress announced that she is pregnant. Rumors about Ankita and Vicky Jain expecting their first child have been in news for some time now.

Advertisement

Are Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain expecting their first child?

Colors TV uploaded a new promo offering a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs. In this promo, Krushna Abhishek informs Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi that he has a special ingredient to add to his dish to give it a Middle Eastern taste. Ankita Lokhande then flaunts the special incident that she got for her dish, and it is 'Borkut'.The chef is surprised that the contestants have borkut. Ankita informs him that she got it.

Krushna Abhishek then snatches the ingredient from her and runs away while Ankita chases him. As Krushna continues running, Ankita Lokhande shouts, "Mai pregnant hu (I am pregnant) (laughs)." Krushna instantly stops, and everyone is surprised. Krushna asks Ankita if it's true, and she nods her head, agreeing to it. Krushna teases her, leaving her in all smiles. Karan Kundrra also gets surprised after he learns about this news.

Advertisement

As Ankita declared this special news on Laughter Chefs, it is still not clear whether the actress is expecting her first child or whether it was a trick to stop Krushna Abhishek.

For the uninformed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the wedding knot on December 14, 2021. A few months ago, the news of them expecting their first child made headlines.

Coming back to Laughter Chefs, the second season is set to conclude in July 2025. The team has also shot for the grand finale episode. As per the reports, Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra are the winners of the show. However, there's no official confirmation on the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande suggests couple counseling to husband Vicky Jain; latter says, ‘Mera dimaag…’