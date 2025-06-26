Ram Kapoor reacts to ban from movie promotions over inappropriate comments: 'Yes, it will teach me a lesson'

Popular actor Ram Kapoor, who has been a part of numerous TV shows, recently found himself in controversy over his upcoming web series, titled Mistry. The actor was asked to stay away from the promotions of this web show after he made inappropriate sexual comments at an event in Mumbai last week. Following this, the top management at JioHotstar took this strict call.

Now, the actor has broken his silence on the same and has finally reacted to these accusations. He admitted being 'guilty' and even explained why he made those comments.

Ram Kapoor reacts to accusations

While talking to ETimes TV, Ram Kapoor finally addressed these accusations and agreed to being 'guilty.' He explained, "Let me start by saying that everything I've been accused of saying, I have said it. So, the fact is that I am guilty as charged. But this is what I have to say in my defence."

He continued, "Whenever I'm with people I am comfortable with, I tend to become my bindass self. Everyone who knows me and who has worked with me knows that is how I am and that I don't mean to be offensive."

The actor revealed that he was unaware of the discomfort his comments might have caused and mentioned that he would have handled it differently if he had known.

Ram Kapoor reveals what happened

Ram Kapoor revealed that he made a comment about a girl's dress because it was a distraction to him in the direction where he was supposed to be talking. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor elaborated, "If I felt it was inappropriate, why would I say it openly in a hall full of media people? My character has been questioned for the first time in 25 years, so do acknowledge my justification."

He explained how his comments came from a harmless space. Ram mentioned that the team members who were very young were offended by his remarks and urged people not to doubt his intentions. He even shared that he respects their decision to take a stand and said that he will find a way to apologize to them on a personal level.

Along with Ram Kapoor, Mistry also stars Mona Singh.

