Bigg Boss 13 and Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala passes away at 42

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

In a shocking turn of events, Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42. The actress, who was best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, is no more. According to the reports, Shefali was brought to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Advertisement

The reports further mentions that her actor-husband Paras Tyagi, accompanied her to the hospital. As of now, a concrete reason behind the unexpected passing of Shefali is yet to be reported. As the news spreads, condolences and tributes are expected to pour in.

Shefali Jariwala’s last social media post



Talking about Shefali’s last social media post, she posted a series of pictures from one of her photo shoots. She had 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

Besides Bigg Boss, the actress gained recognition after she was featured in the remake of the Kanta Laga song. Jariwala was also known to have worked alongside Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Some of her other significant works include participation in Nach Baliye. From music videos to reality shows and films, Jariwala has worked across different media.

The 42-year-old was known for her bold personality. Her husband, Paras Tyagi, is also a well-known actor in the industry. Jodhaa Akbar and Pavitra Rishta are among his popular works. It was in 2015 that they got married. Going by the reports, Shefali completed her graduation in Computer Applications.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.