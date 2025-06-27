Ram Kapoor says 'Television is a dog's life' and reveals surviving on wife Gautami's income after marriage

Ram Kapoor is one of the highly successful actors in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview, he discussed the earnings of television actors, emphasized the importance of making wise investments, and commented on the wealth and achievements of his friends, Sakshi Tanwar and Ronit Roy. He shared his own experience, stating that he has lived his life well while also making smart investments.

Ram Kapoor opens up on his journey

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Ram Kapoor mentioned that if television actors invest wisely, they will have enough money for everything they need. Ram pointed out that many actors achieve success but fail to invest their earnings appropriately.

Kapoor added, "When you make it to the top like Ronit Roy, Sakshi, and me, and you are sensible, then you have made enough for your three-four generations. I know Ronit and Sakshi have done this, and they are set for four generations."

Giving his example, the actor said, "For 15–20 years, I made a salary cheque of a ridiculously high amount." He quoted, "Television is a dog's life; if you make it, then it's fine."

Ram recalled starting work from the bottom on Television and living on his wife Gautami Kapoor's income. He said, "One year after my wedding, I had to live on Gautami's income because I had no work. That nobody remembers. Gautami was doing Lipstick at that time. I was doing nothing. When I started, I started at Rs 1,500 per day at Doordarshan."

Ram Kapoor talks about Ronit Roy and Sakshi Tanwar

Ram Kapoor spoke about Ronit Roy's achievements and said, "Ronit has a lot of houses, vacation homes. He has such a fantastic villa in Goa. He has been very sensible."

He elaborated on Ronit's journey in the industry, referring to him as a "senior." The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor continued, "He started in films. He didn't make it in films. He was a flop in films. He didn't have money to eat, till Ektaa took him on in Television, he never looked back. But he has seen failure, so when he got success, from day 1, he respected it. So I looked at Ronit, and I learned a little bit from Ronit. His investments have always been correct."

Ram revealed that he and Ronit have known each other for 25 years and mentioned that Ronit has been wise with his money.

Ram then gave an example of Sakshi Tanwar and said, "Sakshi is a very sensible girl. She doesn't have the habit of fancy cars like I do. She has enough money for 6 generations because she spends very wisely."

Workwise, Ram Kapoor will soon be seen in Mistry with Mona Singh.

