EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raja Chaudhary reveals Shweta Tiwari introduced ex-husband Abhinav Kohli as her 'brother'

Shweta Tiwari's troubled married life has been in the public eye. The actress, who was initially married to Raja Chaudhary, parted ways with him after accusing him of physical abuse. In a recent interaction with us, Raja made shocking allegations against the actress. He accused Shweta of keeping him away from his daughter Palak Tiwari, blamed her for having an extramarital affair and more. Raja even claimed that Shweta introduced ex-husband Abhinav Kohli as her 'brother'.

Raja Chaudhary makes allegations against Shweta Tiwari

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Raja Chaudhary revealed how Shweta Tiwari took their daughter Palak away from him after their arguments. He then accused the actress of keeping her son away from his father, Abhinav Kohli. Raja questioned, "Kyu milne nahi de rahi? Voh toh sharab nahi pi rha, usko nahi dara rha. Dekho same story. 2 victim aur ek kusurwar. Gadbad kahi toh hai (Why isn't she allowing? He is not drinking or threatening her. It's same story. 2 victims and one is at mistake).

Watch Raja Chaudhary's exclusive interview with Hindi Rush here-

Raja then highlighted how it is every father’s right to meet their children as it is a lifetime relationship. He then recalled chasing Shweta after she went to her friend's house. Chaudhary emphasized that he was wrong as he went after the actress and eventually ended up fighting with many.

Raja admitted to beating people who were not giving information to him about Shweta Tiwari.

When asked whom he had hit, he revealed, "Uske bhai the. Kehti toh sabko bhai thi. Are Kohli (Abhinav Kohli) ko bhi bhai bhai kehti thi. 'Bhai hai mera, bhai ka dost hai'. Badme voh lover bann gaya, husband bann gaya. Bad story. (They were her brothers. She used to call everyone her brother. She used to call Kohli her brother. She said 'He is my brother's friend.' Later he became a lover and then husband)."

Despite having permission from the court, Raja disclosed that Shweta doesn't allow him to meet his daughter, Palak Tiwari. He added, "Court ki sunta kon hai. Voh nahi maanti court ke rules. Abhinav Kohli ko bhi mili hai court ki permission milne ki, kaha milne deti hai voh. Milne ke time voh vaha hogi hi nahi. Voh kabhi aayegi nahi bache ko leke. (She doesn't listen to the court. She doesn't follow the court rules. Abhinav Kohli also has permission to meet, but she doesn't let him meet. At the time of the meeting, she won't bring the kid)."

Shweta was married to Raja in 1998 and parted ways in 2007. They were granted a divorce in 2012. In 2013, the actress got married to Abhinav Kohli. However, they divorced in 2019 following many issues.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

