Kushal Tandon shares cryptic note on people getting offended by 'honesty' after announcing breakup with Shivangi Joshi

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi made headlines on June 15 because of their personal lives. The couple, who were reportedly in a relationship, parted ways 5 months ago. While they never confirmed their relationship, Kushal announced their breakup in an Instagram story but deleted it within minutes. The reason for their split is still not known. Amid this, Kushal has now shared a cryptic post about people being 'affected by honesty.'

Kushal Tandon shares cryptic note

Taking to his Instagram story, Kushal Tandon shared an obscure note about people being "fake". He reshared a reel which had a caption, "Fake has become so normal that people get offended by honesty." He uploaded a second story where he shared a glimpse of the airport, revealing that he is set to head to travel. Sharing this story, the actor chose the "Life Goes On" song.

Last week, Shivangi Joshi had also shared a note on June 22 on her Instagram story. The note that she shared read, "Babygirl, Love yourself a little extra right now. You're balancing so much, handling things no one sees, and doing your best. Give yourself grace."

For the uninformed, the rumors of their relationship began after they were paired opposite each other in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. While they never confessed to dating each other, their real-life chemistry didn't escape fans eyes.

In mid-June, Kushal announced their breakup with a note that read, "To all the people I love, jus wanted to say, me and Shivangi are not together any more, it's been five months so yes."

Fans were in shock and heartbroken. Both were loved for their on-screen chemistry. They often supported each other's ambitions and gave a shoutout to one another on social media.

Workwise, Kushal Tandon was last seen in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. Meanwhile, Shivangi is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain new season opposite Harshad Chopda.

Meanwhile, Shivangi is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain new season opposite Harshad Chopda. The show was recently released and has been getting a positive response from the audience. Shivangi and Harshad's chemistry is widely appreciated by the fans.

