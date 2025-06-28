EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband CLAIMS she had an affair with co-actor Cezanne Khan, makes shocking revelations

Shweta Tiwari's personal life often makes headlines. This time, her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary made shocking revelations about her in a new interview. He accused Shweta of having an extramarital affair when they were married. He claimed that the actress was dating Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Cezanne Khan. While he made these accusations against her, Raja even said that he later learned more about Shweta when the process of their divorce was ongoing.

Advertisement

Raja Chaudhary claims Shweta Tiwari had an affair

While speaking to Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Raja Chaudhary claimed that his ex-wife, Shweta Tiwari, had an extramarital affair with Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Cezanne Khan. He added, "Divorce joh humara 2012 mai hua hai voh 2003 mai hi ho jaana chahiye tha (The divorce that happened in 2012 should have happened in 2003)."

Watch Raja Chaudhary's exclusive interview with Hindi Rush here-

Further, he disclosed why he feels this. He revealed that he had once seen Shweta Tiwari arriving on the set in Cezanne Khan's car.

Raja Chaudhary disclosed, "Ek gaadi thi. Usme meri documents the aur muje kahi jaana tha toh mai aaya uske shooting pe. Aake dekh rha hu ki gaadi joh hai voh Cezanne ke driver ke sath aa rahi hai voh. Gaadi aur voh aa rahi hai, uske sath bait kar. Joh subhe se shooting chal rahi hai, abhi tak toh set par bhi nahi poche hai.

Advertisement

(There was one car. I had my documents in that car, and I wanted to go somewhere. I went to her shooting. When I reached, I saw her coming in the car with Cezanne and the driver. The shooting was supposed to start in the morning, but they had not reached the set)."

He said that he trusted Shweta, thinking that she and Cezanne Khan would have gone for a meeting. Chaudhary said, "Par trust hai ki voh co-actor hai uske sath shayad meeting kar rahi thi. (There was trust that he is the co-actor and she must have gone fora meeting with him)."

The actress's ex-husband stated that he never asked her questions because whenever he did, he was accused of being an alcoholic. Raja Chaudhary revealed that he endured taunts from Shweta for the sake of their daughter, Palak. He mentioned that he remained silent.

For the uninformed, Shweta was married to Raja from 1998 to 2007.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raja Chaudhary reveals Shweta Tiwari introduced ex-husband Abhinav Kohli as her 'brother'