Who was Shefali Zariwala? An engineering student who went on to rule hearts as Kaanta Laga girl

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

In an unfortunate turn of events, popular actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Zariwala passed away on June 27. As per reports, it is believed that the Kaanta Laga fame was declared dead on her arrival at the hospital. It is indeed a tough time for her husband, Paras Tyagi, and her family members as they deal with such a big loss. As we mourn Shefali Zariwala, let's take you back on her journey.

Advertisement

Although the music video was released in 2002, Shefali Zariwala is still remembered as the Kaanta Laga girl. This song became a cultural phenomenon, and every '90s kid grew up imitating her dance steps.

Shefali Zariwala’s childhood

Shefali was born on 15 December 1982 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Both her parents worked in the State Bank of India. As her mom and dad were working, she was raised mainly by her grandparents.

The late actress was a bright student and had a keen interest in science, after which she pursued Bachelor’s in Information Technology at Sardar Patel College Of Engineering and graduated around 2004.

Her shift from Engineering to modelling

When she was pursuing her engineering degree, Shefali was spotted by a talent scout outside her college for DJ Doll’s remix of Kaanta Laga. After initially rejecting the offer, Zariwala eventually agreed despite having no prior modelling or acting background. She became an overnight star after the video and gained a massive fan following.

Advertisement

After becoming a household name, Shefali continued to balance her studies with modelling assignments.

Projects after Kaanta Laga

Remember Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi? Shefali Zariwala was a part of the 2004 film. She was also a part of the 2011 Kannada film Hudugaru. After being a part of Nach Baliye 5 and 7 with husband Parag Tyagi, the actress became a familiar name on Indian Television. Her stint in Bigg Boss 13 was loved by all, and Shefali gained massive popularity because of her outspoken nature and graceful personality.

Shefali Zariwala was one of the brightest stars of our industry, and her demise has left everyone heartbroken.

ALSO READ: The Traitors Finale: When and where to watch Karan Johar-hosted reality show's last episode, finalists and more