Who is Parag Tyagi? All about Shefali Jariwala’s 2nd husband who rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise has left all her family, friends, and fans shattered and shocked. But the one person whose world must have come crashing down would be her husband, Parag Tyagi. As we mourn the loss of former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, here’s everything you need to know about her husband, who is also an acclaimed actor just like his late wife.

Who is Parag Tyagi?

Parag Tyagi was born in Modinagar, a small town in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. From a very young age, he showed interest in fitness and acting. After his schooling, Tyagi moved to Mumbai to give wings to his acting dreams. He initially started in modelling and fitness training.

Parag Tyagi’s television breakthrough

He got a big break in Zee TV’s hit show Pavitra Rishta in 2008, where he played Ankita Lokhande’s on-screen brother-in-law. His character was a quiet one, but even without being the main lead, he became a household name. He was later also seen in shows like Jodhaa Akbar, Brahmarakshas, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Aghori, to name a few.

Parag Tyagi’s film roles

Apart from his stint in TV, Parag Tyagi was also seen in several films like A Wednesday, Sarkar 3, and Agnyaathavaasi.

Parag Tyagi and Shefali Zariwala’s love story

Not many know that Parag Tyagi is not Shefali’s first husband. The actress was earlier married to music composer Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros. Right after their toxic marriage ended in divorce, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant met Parag Tyagi at a common friend's dinner party.

Parag has confessed several times in interviews that it was love at first sight for him. He was instantly smitten by the actress. Shefali was hesitant at first, still healing from a toxic past relationship, but Parag’s genuine kindness and patience won her over. After dating for 4 years, the lovebirds tied the knot in August 2014 in a low-key ceremony.

The unfortunate news of Shefali’s demise has left a void in everyone’s heart.

