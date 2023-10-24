Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai LEAP PROMO: Samridhii Shukla to play Akshara and Abhinav's daughter ABHIRA

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been getting a lot of attention for the abrupt leap in the show. While Akshara and Abhimanyu recently came together, audiences were looking forward to their love story going forward. However, the duo will soon exit the show. The current track of the show revolves around Aarohi leaving Birla's house as Manjiri is acting weird. Aarohi doesn't want her daughter Ruhi to grow up in such an atmosphere.

Amidst all the conjecture, the channel has released a post-leap promo.

Samridhii Shukla to play Abhinav and Akshara's daughter Abhira

Saavi Ki Savaari actress Samridhii Shukla has been roped in to play the new lead in the show. As per the new promo released by the channel, Samridhii is seen playing the character of Akshara and Abhinav's daughter Abhira. In the promo, Abhira is seen as an aspiring lawyer who knows her duties and responsibilities as a disciplined citizen of the nation. Abhira is seen as being inspired by the goodness of her parents Abhinav and Akshara. Akshara is seen being scared of Abhira's unfiltered approach in life.

Take a look at the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Other actors to join Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post-leap

This will be Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's fourth-generation leap. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are set to play lead roles in the show while Shivam Khajuria will essay an important role. Apart from them, other actors joining the show are Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Shruti Ulfat, and Shruti Rawat among others. The producer of the show recently held a havan on the sets of the show and these actors participated in the havan. Preeti Amin is reportedly going to play the character of old Akshara in the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started off with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing Akshara and Naitik followed by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan playing Naira and Karthik as second generation. The third generation was led by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu and Akshara and now the fourth generation will have Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as leads.

