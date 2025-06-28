Shefali Jariwala no more: Mika Singh, Aly Goni, Divyanka Tripathi in shock as they express grief

In a sudden turn of events, Shefali Jariwala has passed away. Known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, the actress is no more. As of now, more details about her unexpected demise awaited. Well, as the news spreads, industry personalities have reacted to the same. From Mika Singh to Aly Goni, many expressed grief and sadness.

Bollywood singer Mika Singh wrote, “I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart... Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can't believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti.”

Aly Goni took to his Instagram story and expressed, “RIP Shefali.” Further, Rajiv Adatia and Panjabi Kamya also reacted. Both mentioned being in disbelief.

Reacting to a social media post, Divyanka Tripathi said that she was shocked to hear the ‘unbelievable news.’ She commented, “It's unbelievable. We are shocked and sad for the family.”

Besides Bigg Boss, Shefali gained recognition after she was featured in the remake of the Kanta Laga song. Jariwala was also known to have worked alongside Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

