Shraddha Kapoor and dad Shakti Kapoor acquire luxurious apartment in Mumbai and the price will leave you stunned; Report

Shraddha Kapoor and her father, renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, have made a notable real estate investment by acquiring an extravagant apartment in Mumbai for Rs 6.24 crore.

According to property documents from Zapkey, the high-end residence is located in the prestigious Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower, a prime area famous for its luxury and stunning views. The property registration was officially finalized on January 13, 2025, marking a significant achievement for Shraddha Kapoor and family.

The newly purchased apartment features a generous carpet area of 1,042.73 sq. ft., along with two stylish balconies, combining luxury and comfort. With a price of Rs 59,875 per square foot, the property emphasizes the exclusivity of its location in the prestigious Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower.

The transaction was handled by Glyder Buildcon Realtors Private Limited, although neither Shraddha Kapoor nor the real estate developer has commented on the sale. This acquisition further highlights the rising trend of Bollywood celebrities investing in premium real estate.

The Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower, celebrated for its stunning views of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea, stands as a symbol of elegance in Mumbai's luxury real estate sector.

Featuring thoughtfully designed 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, the tower blends contemporary architecture with exceptional amenities, offering a truly luxurious living experience.

This distinguished development has become a preferred option for discerning buyers looking for an extravagant lifestyle in the heart of the city. Its prime location, combined with world-class amenities, has made it one of the most sought-after residential addresses in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor, riding high on the success of her recent hit Stree 2, has made significant real estate decisions over the past year. In 2024, she rented a lavish apartment in Juhu for Rs 6 lakh per month.

Furthermore, in October, she acquired a spacious 3,928.86 sq. ft. apartment, paying a substantial advance rent of Rs 72 lakh for the entire year.

On the professional front, Kapoor will soon appear in Nagin. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi recently shared an exciting update, offering a glimpse of the script. In an interview with India Today, Nikhil Dwivedi expressed that Shraddha Kapoor was eager to begin shooting for Nagin and mentioned that filming is expected to start in 2025.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned amounts are reported by Times Now. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions at editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Here’s when actor will be discharged from hospital after stabbing incident