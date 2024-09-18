5 years of When the Camellia Blooms: 5 Reasons why Kang Ha Neul-Gong Hyo Jin starrer is a perfect crime thriller

When the Camellia Blooms premiered on September 18, 2019. Even after 5 years of the drama's release, it still holds the charm and intrigue, captivating viewers and keeping them coming back for more. Kang Ha Neul and Gong Hyo Jin take on the lead roles in the drama laced with romance comedy and the mystery of a serial killer. As the drama celebrates 5 years of its release, here are 5 reasons why you should watch it.

5 Reasons why When the camellia Blooms is a great crime thriller

Countryside charm

When The Camellia Blooms is set in a quiet town where nothing much happens but things there is a history of serial murders. It beautifully captures the charm of countryside life through its setting in the small, close-knit town of Ongsan. The drama focuses on warm neighborly relationships, simple joys, and the slow pace of rural living. The drama also has heartfelt interactions peppered through the episodes.

Characters

The drama is filled with eccentric characters. Every character comes with their own set of positives and negatives. These characters add to the drama and set the story in motion. From nosy neighbors to sassy friends, the characters provide depth to the series. Especially Kang Ha Neul as Hwang Yong Sik shows the dichotomy of a person. While he is a positive and happy-go-lucky person, he often resorts to violence when he sees something unjust and morally wrong.

Performances

Gong Hyo Jin kick-started her career as a model and eventually turned to acting. She has worked on popular projects like It's Okay That's Love, Don't Dare to Dream, The Producers, The Master's Sun and more. Known as the rom-com queen, she perfectly encapsulates the character of Oh Dong Baek, a single mother who tries her best to fit into the new neighborhood and take care of her child.

Kang Ha Neul made his debut in 2007 and since has managed to leave an impression with multiple roles. While he can play a warm person with a goofy smile, he can also give a stare of death and he does exactly that with Hwang Yong Shik, the friendly neighborhood police officer.

The chemistry shared between the two actors is warm and bright.

Intrigue

The story of When the Camellia Blooms creates intrigue as it blends romance with a suspenseful murder mystery. The presence of a lurking serial killer in the quiet town of Ongsan keeps viewers on edge. On the other hand, it also focuses on the complex relationships and secrets of the town folk. This builds tension and curiosity throughout as the secrets slowly unravel.

Mix of romance, comedy, family along with murder mystery

When the Camellia Blooms highlights various faces of life, from love to family, work and much more while also there is a looming danger of a murder. It does justice to all these phases and gives equal importance to all these plot points. Though the payoff of the murder mystery is not as satisfying, the journey is carefully curated.

